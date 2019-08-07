Can you believe it? We are almost a week into August. Dale and I have had a wonderful summer so far. Hiking, traveling, kayaking, camping, and of course, lots of ukulele playing. We are blessed with good health and I thank God every day for that. I hope you are enjoying your summer too! Even when we worked, we always found the positive in everything we do. Life is too short to be hateful and look for the negative in others. Try joy, I promise you will like it!
Quite a while ago, I mentioned a friend we met on Maui, Doris Clergy Shaffer. She had asked me to say hi in my column to Francine and Tom Bristow. Well, I called Doris’s daughter the other day, and guess what? Doris was there! She said Francine sent her my column mentioning her. She was tickled pink, as was I. What a small world. And thanks for sharing Rockaway Beach’s Fencepost with her Francine!
I have some fun news for all the kiddos in town! The Rockaway Beach Library has a fun slime event coming up on Saturday, August 17th from 11-12, noon. This event is geared for kids from 3rd-6th grades. I will give you the full details next week. Sounds like fun, huh?
The Rockaway Beach Library opened in 1999. They are so cool, and we are lucky to have them. They don’t just have books, but they also offer audio books, magazines, DVD’s, computers and a ‘kid’s corner.’ But they do offer so much more than that. I am mentioning this because they can always use your support. A few weeks back I mentioned that they can use donations for their Holiday Table, and was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from Zale Parry wanting a bit more information. The library is located at 120 N. Coral, and their phone number is 503 355 2665. So, the Friends of the Library are asking for some nice items that you no longer need. They would be perfect for their holiday table. Christmas themed or not, they will welcome your donation. And, it is easy, you can just drop them off at the library. The money will be beneficial to helping pay monthly bills. They thank you for your donations.
Birthday time! Happy birthday to Bob Didier, David Elkins, Laura Owens, Barbara Croman, Wally Nelson, Pat Olsen, Doris Mathews and Matt Martin. I hope you, and all that have birthdays this month have a fabulous day. And, I would like to wish an extra special Happy Birthday to our daughter, Amber Brosius.
The Beautification Committee would like to officially thank Bill Ping for helping out the group by watering the flowers in town. Thanks Bill. It really makes the job easier for the others!
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach is going strong this summer. Visitors to town and drop in’s are enjoying great music and aloha from this fun little instrument and great folks. If you would like to join us, we have ukuleles for you to borrow, or just drop by to listen or sing! We meet at the Rockaway Beach City Hall on Wednesday evening at 6pm. We welcome all! See you.
Well, that’s it for now. Dale and I are heading out to enjoy the day at the Deschutes County Fair. Don’t you love summer? We are so blessed.
“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
