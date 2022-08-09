It’s not something we like to think about, here on our beautiful stretch of what for most people is a vacation paradise.
But do you know what to do in the event of an emergency? Are you ready if you lose power and water for several days after a disaster? And if not, would you like to learn what you can do to help ensure your safety?
Consider making it to one of the Rockaway Emergency Preparedness Meetings, the first Wednesday of the month. Most are in City Hall, 276 US 101, typically at 6 PM. It’s a great place to learn, and to ask questions about what you can do to help protect your family and friends.
I recently attended the August meeting, which for that one week was in the fire station just behind City Hall. If you want to feel better about the community’s ability to respond to emergencies, stop in at the fire station and say hello to our fire chief, Todd Hesse. The department is in the middle of reorganizing some of the gear stored at the station, and it’s encouraging to see how much we have on hand to support our firefighters.
More important, though, the Emergency Preparedness meeting offers concrete suggestions for improving your chances in a disaster. Better yet, they showed some of the emergency gear that the fire department recently purchased with funds raised from the T-shirt sales at the Fourth of July celebration.
This gear included long-burning emergency candles, fire-starter logs, gauze and other bandage-making supplies, and several handy emergency solar-powered flashlights with attachments such as strap cutters, glass breakers for automotive rescue, and more.
This equipment, and food as we acquire it, will be stored in the city’s emergency trailer, located at the eastern end of N 3rd street, near where the new fire station will be constructed. This is outside the tsunami zone and is one of the “safety islands” being set up for providing assistance in the event of a disaster.
One consideration, given our damp coastal climate: all supplies need to be stored in plastic bins. Cardboard packages can mildew and mold in the damp, rendering their contents useless or even dangerous. The team is also looking for grants to purchase long-lasting food supplies, essentially MREs that can last for 20 years and require no cooking.
The next Emergency Preparedness meeting, scheduled for September 7, will kick off Disaster Preparedness Month. That meeting will focus on putting together a “go-bag” for your home or car. The fire department will take you through the list of supplies, focusing on what it takes to support one person for 72 hours after an event.
If you already have a go-bag, bring it to the class for a review and suggestions on ways you can extend its usefulness. If you don’t have one, bags and contents will be available to purchase after the class.
This will be an important event, and one that every Rockaway Beach resident should plan to attend.
“Let’s get everybody we can to our next meeting,” Chief Hesse said. “Share everywhere you can. If we have a standing-room-only crowd, that’s fine. If we have to split it to two nights, we’ll do it.”
Future meetings will cover other aspects of emergency preparedness, including how to use (and acquire) emergency radios, CPR and first aid, and more. “Every meeting we have should have an educational component.”
The group plans to have a booth at the Wayside during the Kite Festival, September 16-18. That would be a great time to stop by, get information about how to protect yourself and your loved ones, and network with the emergency preparedness team. See you there!
