Like many of us, I was thrilled to read that the Tropics Island Grill had reopened on August 1st. We’ve been fans of Jim and Patti’s Hawaiian treats, burgers and more for years, and were saddened when health issues forced them to close after being open for just eight days last March.
So, when they reopened August 1st, we arrived a little before 1 p.m. There were already half a dozen people in line or waiting for their orders, at least one couple who had come a little farther than we had from our home near Phyllis Baker Park.
“We saw on social media that they were open today,” said a fellow who arrived just after us, and was (like me) appropriately attired in an aloha shirt. “So, we drove down from Portland to have lunch here.”
The key to their take on the classic Hawaiian plate lunch lies in their choice of meats: teriyaki chicken or smoky shredded pork. Both meats are available with their house made sweet ginger and garlic Hawaiian teriyaki sauce, which is also gluten-free. It’s sweet and carries the aromatic lilt of ginger in every bite.
The simplest way to enjoy this is in the rice bowl, $10 for chicken and $11 for pork. (You can also get a meatless version for $7, with a little of their pineapple slaw and Hawaiian macaroni salad.)
But if you’re married to a South Carolina gal, you can’t hear “pork” and “slaw” without thinking “pulled pork sandwich.” That’s my wife’s go-to lunch order ($13), combining their smoky, tender shredded pork with slaw (add $1 for a pineapple slice to enhance the tropical illusion). The pork is tender, smoky, and lightly sweet from the teriyaki, and it’s a satisfying way to imagine that the pine trees are palm trees, at least for a while.
Larger appetites will appreciate their plates, inspired by the classic Hawaiian lunch served to field workers. A generous helping of your choice of meat (chicken $12, pork $13) tops sticky rice, and comes with a side of Hawaiian macaroni salad.
The signature flavor of Hawaiian mac salad is sweetness: whether because sugar cane was an important crop there for more than a century, or for some other reason, we’ve noted that a number of traditional Hawaiian foods are often sweeter than their mainland equivalents. And so, it is with Hawaiian mac salad. Tropics adds the crunch of celery and matchstick carrots to a salad made with little pasta shells (not pearly, though you’d be excused for thinking of the song). And while our home recipe uses grated onion, this Hawaiian mac doesn’t add it.
If you’re really hungry, or sharing lunch with a hungry partner, the Hawaiian Combo ($20) is something of a bargain: a full serving of both chicken and pork with rice and macaroni salad. You can also get a double chicken plate ($19) or a double pork plate $21), if you already have a preference. But if you can’t choose, the combo is a way to experience both.
For me, their burgers fill the emptiness left when the RB Little Store closed just over a year ago. The Tropics offer 11 different burgers, from the “Puppy” Patty (1/6 of a pound) for $3 up to the Big Kahuna (two 1/3-pound patties with pineapple, teriyaki, bacon and melted cheddar) for $21. All burgers come with a bag of chips; drinks are $3 for your choice of several Hawaiian Sun juices or canned soft drinks.
My perennial choice is the Firehouse Burger ($14), which includes bacon, pickled jalapeños, homemade chipotle sauce and red onion as well as pepper jack. Be sure to ask for extra napkins if you order this.
But whatever your pleasure, you’d better be quick. “Our lease is up in eight weeks,” Patti Swain told me after we placed our order. So set aside some time Tuesdays through Saturdays between 12 and 7 p.m.
Find them at 100 S. 1st (corner of Pacific), by the Wayside—which doubles as their dining room. Grab a burger or some teriyaki, walk to one of the picnic tables, and pretend you’re at Waimea for a while. And if you see a guy playing ‘ukulele, stop and say aloha.
