Like many of us, I was thrilled to read that the Tropics Island Grill had reopened on August 1st. We’ve been fans of Jim and Patti’s Hawaiian treats, burgers and more for years, and were saddened when health issues forced them to close after being open for just eight days last March.

So, when they reopened August 1st, we arrived a little before 1 p.m. There were already half a dozen people in line or waiting for their orders, at least one couple who had come a little farther than we had from our home near Phyllis Baker Park.

