Before I begin writing my column, I would like to wish a wonderful birthday greeting to a very special friend. Happy birthday to Sue Wilson. Enjoy your day with your loved ones and know you are in my thoughts. You are a truly awesome lady and friend.
In 2017, the osprey was declared the Oregon State Raptor by the Oregon legislature. The osprey usually nests within two miles of water, and these big guys love to eat fish. So, if you see discarded fishing line or gear, please remove it and properly dispose of it. Anything to help your state raptors survive, right?
Are we having lovely weather or what? We have been busy working on our house and enjoying life. Dale and I take three mile walks twice daily and I have even lost 10 pounds. We are not going around many people, except we buy groceries occasionally and get our house supplies at Home Depot. We often visit our daughter in Milwaukie, and she visits us often since she is off work.
Last week we stopped at the DeNoble Farm Stand in Tillamook. We bought a massive onion, which should last awhile, eggplant and zucchini. Amber is going to make a stir fry with our yummy veggies, which means I will have an evening off from cook duty. I miss eating out most of all. I never realized how often we do eat out. Sweet Tomatoes in Clackamas, was all three of our absolute favorite place to eat in Milwaukie. Unfortunately, they have closed their doors forever. I guess when this pandemic is over we will have to find a new favorite place. Sounds like it will be awhile before we have to worry about that.
The Bend Ukulele Group (BUGS) has been having weekly online jams and an ‘open mike’ once a month. A few of the Salty Strings Ukulele Group have performed for the BUGS jams, and I am so proud of Scott Fisher and Steve Tackett for sharing their talent with them. I have received so many personal messages on how awesome their performances were. And they really were. If you want to enjoy some of our music, join The Salty Strings Ukulele Group on Facebook. We have 77 members, and are still going strong through this pandemic. Hopefully soon we will be able to jam as a group again. I will just bet that there will be improvement in each and every one of us. I really miss the group jams though. It is not the same playing by myself.
“Respect for ourselves guides our morals, respect for others guides our manners.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
