Goodbye summer, hello autumn!
I think I am ready for autumn this year. Change is always full of magic and hope. A new season is cleansing. I think I will take a deep breath and feel the magic and hope of the changing season.
Michelle and Tony Vinciquerra have been working in Haiti for over 10 years and know the help the folks over there are desperately needing. With the recent earthquake of 7.2 magnitude, they are even more desperate than before. Michelle and Tony have witnessed Partners in Health presence with helping the Haitian people. Well, they can use our help. We need to help our brothers and sisters in Haiti. If you are interested, read on. Your prayers can help too.
Your donation will be tax deductible, 100% secure, PIH has held Charity Navigator's highest rating for 18 years and 88.4% of every gift goes straight to those in need. Here it is if you would like Michelle and Tony's link. Or just type in Partners in Health donations. This is such a great cause. Please consider donating.
https://www.pih.org/article/haiti-earthquake-- updates?designationId=ERPLTSYY&form=FUNMSXSPREJ&fundraiser=NGRNQXNP
Rhonda is the coordinator of the ‘Get Fit with Rhonda & Friend’s most Wednesdays. And these folks are not only getting in shape walking, but they are making new friends as they go. September 1st they will be walking Camp Magruder. Plan on joining these fun walkers. Rhonda's phone number is 503 332 5861. Give her a call to get the details. Or you can also email her at Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com.
The Lions Club's Hot Dog Stand (weenie wagon) at the wayside has had 42 total days for 2021. Now that is quite a fundraiser, for their club and their International Sight and Hearing Foundation, with a whole lot of volunteer hours. Well, Friday through Monday, September 3rd through the 6th (Labor Day), you can have one final chance to enjoy one of their delicious hot dogs or caramel corn. Yum. Dale gives it a thumbs up. I don't eat red meat, so I have to trust Dale on that opinion.
I wanted to let you know that the Meals for Seniors folks are still doing the indoor dining and following all the rules. They have cancelled their French Toast Breakfast though. Join them each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30am; lunch is at 11:45. They ask that you arrive by 11:30. It is at the St. Mary by the Sea dining hall.
“Notice how the trees do not cling to their leaves. Fall is about releasing the old to make way for the new.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.