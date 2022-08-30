Recently, our friend and former Rockaway resident Mike Arsenault posted a photo to social media of the old Dodgem Cars here in Rockaway. The nostalgia in the comments was palpable and sweet, with people recalling their summers in the arcade at the back, or swerving and laughing in the bumper cars with friends and family.

While my own family started coming here long after the bumper cars had gone, Rockaway provided so many memories for my own kids: Music camp at Twin Rocks Friends Camp. Looking for weird and wonderful treasures at Flamingo Jim’s. Pancake breakfasts at Grumpy’s. Sitting at the Wayside watching the endless cycle of the waves (though to be fair, that was more for their mom and me).

