Recently, our friend and former Rockaway resident Mike Arsenault posted a photo to social media of the old Dodgem Cars here in Rockaway. The nostalgia in the comments was palpable and sweet, with people recalling their summers in the arcade at the back, or swerving and laughing in the bumper cars with friends and family.
While my own family started coming here long after the bumper cars had gone, Rockaway provided so many memories for my own kids: Music camp at Twin Rocks Friends Camp. Looking for weird and wonderful treasures at Flamingo Jim’s. Pancake breakfasts at Grumpy’s. Sitting at the Wayside watching the endless cycle of the waves (though to be fair, that was more for their mom and me).
Six or seven years ago, my wife and I started coming to Rockaway on our own, as the kids had started their own lives. We stayed at a little getaway cabin owned by an old friend. We learned to love walking through downtown, grabbing an ice cream at the Sea Breeze, having a beer at the Sand Dollar while we watched the sun grow closer to the horizon, looking for more grown-up treasures at the Hope Chest, Simply Charming or The Little Crow.
Then five years ago, we bought that friend’s little getaway cabin, which we took to calling the Tiny Beach Cottage. After the 2700-square-foot home in Tualatin where my kids grew up, went to school, graduated, and moved away, this 540-square-foot 1930 cottage felt like a seaside vacation suite, but on a 24/7 basis.
Recently, while we were in California on assignment, our oldest daughter’s family came from their home in Montana to stay in our Tiny Beach Cottage. She brought our two grandchildren, who had stayed here with us several times in the past few years.
But our daughter and son-in-law had never stayed here. She visited once, when it was still our friend’s little getaway cabin, but we’ve made many changes since then.
So our grandchildren, who had been here before, took the lead and showed their parents around the town they had come to love. They took their mom and dad to the Wayside. They showed them the Center Market for ice, milk, and other essentials. They took them into the Sea Breeze for ice cream cones and kites. And they took them to Flamingo Jim’s for souvenirs, weird seashell items, and all the other treasures that make them smile.
We started out bringing our children to Rockaway Beach to make memories with them, for them. And now, our grandchildren are bringing their parents here to share their memories and make new ones.
I’d love for them to be able to play on the dodgem cars, or swim in the Natatorium, or enjoy the arcade. I think there’s probably still room in town for activities for teens, like our 14- and 16-year-old grandchildren, who have been known to give up the pleasures of our wi-fi and their gaming systems for a stroll downtown, or to sit on the beach with their parents making s’mores (but only at a fire 50 feet from the nearest vegetation—we’ve taught them well).
It’s comforting, beautiful, and yes, a little bittersweet to see that we’ve now contributed to the Rockaway Beach memories of three generations. The memories may not be exactly the same as those from the Sixties, or the Forties, or before… but they’re just as precious. Memories like these are a huge part of what makes our piece of the Oregon Coast unique, special, and so well loved.
Meanwhile, if you’re in the mood to make some good (and tasty!) memories of your own, the next French Toast Breakfast benefiting Meals for Seniors is this upcoming Saturday, September 3, from 8 AM to 12 PM. As always, it’s on a donation basis, and all proceeds help fund the senior lunches Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The breakfast is as always held at St. Mary by the Sea, 275 S. Pacific, on the ocean side of 101. The dining hall is located on the north side of the church. Hope to see some of you there.
