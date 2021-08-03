My sister, Cookie, is going to visit us for several days. Well, not being an ukulele lover, I will introduce her to an ukulele jam with about 25 players, so she will either have to listen or go for a long walk. All kidding aside, she is a photographer, so will probably take a bunch of pictures of the event. I personally think she will enjoy herself. If not, well, there is always that walk I mentioned.
Then, we are driving over to the Deschutes County Fair for a day. She says she does like fairs, so that will be a fun thing to do together. Over the years we haven't stayed in close touch, so this is a great chance to be reacquainted. We are not too much alike in what we like and do, but we will always be sisters. She is 17 months and 17 days younger than me. I hope this is a good visit.
Meals for Seniors has begun their lunches again, and all the seniors in the county are welcome. They offer a yummy lunch, and the socializing is a bonus! This meal is at the St. Mary's by the Sea dining hall in Rockaway Beach. They serve our seniors on Monday's, Wednesday's, and Friday's. The hall opens on these mornings at 10:30 am for socializing, they ask that you arrive by 11:30 and lunch is served at 11:45. They also deliver meals to homebound seniors. Be sure to stop by!
The “Get Fit With Rhonda and Friends" folks have been busy getting fit this summer. I try to update you on their walks, but if my column runs long, I am unable to add the information. Well, this week, I have lots of room. This week they will be walking 12th and McCarney on August 4th, and next week, August 11th, the will tackle the Port of Garibaldi (Marina). You can contact Rhonda at 503 332 5861 or email her at Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com if you have more questions.
Ann Swain's Celebration of Life is Saturday, August 21st at 1pm at the St. Mary's by the Sea Parish Hall. St Mary's is at 275 S. Pacific. Ann asked that everyone dress beach casual with fun colors. That was Ann, and what a great tribute to this awesome woman.
It's a new month and I have a few birthdays I would like to mention. Wally Nelson, Doris Hillyer Mathews, Jeff Hunter, Dottie Deets, Melissa McCarty, Ocie Johnson, Karen Mitchell Ryan, David Elkins, Amber Brosius, Sue Wilson, Laura Owens, Penny Cheek, Linda Bagwell, Nazare Cota and Bob J'Didier. Happy birthday to all, and a special greeting to all that I have missed!
“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August!” And remember folks, ‘We're not a stones throw away, we are a ROCKAWAY! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
