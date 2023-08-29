We were delighted when the New Taste of India opened their food cart a bit north of town several years ago. I’d learned to love the cuisines of India in the 1980s and was thrilled to have an option close to home. We were happy to support them through 2020, when a food cart made social distancing easy. And we’re still happy to support them now.

In the traditional regional cuisines of India, and there are many, each dish has its own combination of spices, seasonings, and flavor elements. This is a constant source of delight to me and many who cherish traditional, regional culinary specialties—whether that means Dungeness crab and rockfish from the waters around Rockaway Beach, or heady combinations of coriander, cumin, and chili peppers from halfway across the world.

