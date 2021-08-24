I hit a milestone today! Today’s column is my 500th column for the Rockaway Beach Fencepost! I do really enjoy writing it, but I really need to thank all those folks that text, message or call with information to add to my column each week. You folks make it fun and easy! If you would like me to cover anything going on in your life, I would love to add it to future columns. Family reunions, marriage, funerals or just chit chat you would like to share is exactly what I am looking for. I like things to keep my column current and informative. And I love sharing your information!
Because of the Covid numbers in our county, Ann Swain's Celebration of Life has been postponed. Boy, we are living in crazy times. I thank God for every day I stay healthy. Anyway, I will update you when a new date is planned. It will be a celebration you will not want to miss.
The Rockaway Beach Little Store has my husband's thumb of approval! He told me he has never been disappointed with a meal from there. Be sure to stop by and try them out. They are a little north of town in the old Manhattan Beach area. It is just a hop, skip and a jump from where we live, so if I don't feel like cooking, Dale just calls it in and walks over to pick it up. Their address is 1720 Highway 101 N. Their phone number is 971 306 1250.
A few weeks ago I mentioned the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in my column and low and behold, I got a call from Pat Patterson with some memories about it. He said between 1943 and 1944 they had put in a telephone line from the Canadian border to the Mexican border and he used to talk to them after midnight. Sometimes they would have to hang up because of people needing help. He mentioned a fellow named Gibbs, (I have several of his lighthouse books), and he was involved with the Rockaway Coast Guard. I tell you, Pat has so much history of our area, perhaps he should write a book. Thanks Pat for sharing your memories!
I am hearing from restaurants and merchants in town, of the difficulty they are having getting supplies or hiring folks. Please be patient with them. This too shall pass. Sometimes they have to shorten their hours or menu so they can accommodate as many folks as they can. Believe me, this is summer, this can make or break them. They do want to stay open. Just smile a whole lot more, with your eyes, and frequent their businesses as safely as you can. You know, we are all on the same boat.
The ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friend’s' will be at the Phyllis Baker Park on Wednesday, the 25th. Call Rhonda at 503 332 5861 for more information!
“August is like the Sunday of Summer.” Thanks to all of you that read my Fencepost Column. It is an honor to write it! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
