When the Offshore Grille moved to Manzanita, we were disappointed to lose one of Rockaway’s best and most creative restaurants. When we learned sometime later that it would become a new location for El Trio Loco, we felt some relief.
Their Manzanita restaurant has been a regular stop for us. They have a wide range of Mexican dishes beyond the always-popular tacos, burritos, and enchiladas.
When we learned they were planning to stay open till 8 PM, we were thrilled. Open from 11 AM to 8 PM seven days a week means you can slip out for a margarita and a great dinner even when most of the other restaurants in town have shut down for the night—or simply aren’t open.
So, good menu selections and later hours were something we looked forward to. And while we noticed a few teething pains as is common in any new business, I’m delighted to say that the meals here are as satisfying as at their Manzanita location.
I must point out that everyone on both sides of our family has worked in the restaurant business, so this isn’t meant to be critical of the places that close Mondays and Tuesdays, traditionally the slowest days of the week. Especially in a town like ours, with weekend crowds, it just makes sense. But still, it’s nice to have the backup of a 7 PM Monday-night dinner in your pocket.
And it’s a good dinner, to boot. The menu is large and varied, with a number of specialties from the Oaxaca region of Mexico. Their Oaxaca margarita is a great, spicy twist on the classic tequila drink. To begin with, they replace the tequila with mezcal, Mexico’s other great spirit based on the agave plant. But where the agave for tequila is steamed to produce the nectar which is fermented, mezcal is produced by roasting the agave cores. This yields a delicate smoky aroma to mezcal, like some varieties of Scotch. To top it off, they add a medium-spicy crushed pepper to the salt rim, which pairs beautifully with the smoky agave and bright lime-based sweet and sour.
As you’d expect, seafood is well represented here. Selections range in price from three fish tacos ($14.95 with rice and beans, as are all combination plates) to two shrimp enchiladas ($18.95).
I ordered the chuletas de puerco ($24.95), two thin-sliced pork rib chops seasoned with an aromatic but not too spicy blend of cumin, coriander, and other savory spices, then seared on a flat grill. The flavor is rich and lush, and the pork was tender and lean.
Perhaps my favorite part of this dish was the bed of sautéed mushrooms, onions, fresh tomato chunks, and sliced fresh jalapeños that lay beneath the pork slices. With a delicious sear and serious heat from the fresh jalapeños, this would make a great base for almost anything. But the pork was wonderful. A word of caution: be hungry, be very hungry. One of these pork rib chops would be a satisfying meal, especially wrapped in the hot tortillas that come with the order and spread with a little of their story rice and beans.
Julie ordered the chile verde tostada ($18.95), which is great for lighter appetites. We’ve enjoyed the chile verde on its own at the Manzanita location; it’s cooked to a smooth, creamy texture, and while I prefer a verde with chunks of roasted chiles and tomatillos, the creaminess of this makes a great base for a tostada or for enchiladas, or just as a platter of chile verde as your entree.
The only negative we noticed is that, as mentioned, the staff is just getting the hang of timing, but it’s improving, and the food is worth the wait. And speaking of the wait, we’ve noticed lines out to the street when walking by. Clearly, we aren’t the only people in Rockaway who have been waiting for El Trio Loco to open here.
