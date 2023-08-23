You know the feeling: there’s a local shop or restaurant that makes your favorite comfort food. And then you see the sign “Under New Ownership” and your heart sinks, worried you’ll never again be able to get the treats you’ve come to love and depend on.

Three years ago, when the Beach Bakeshop passed out of the hands of its founders and into those of the new owners, I was delighted to learn that my worries on that front were completely unfounded.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: