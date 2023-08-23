You know the feeling: there’s a local shop or restaurant that makes your favorite comfort food. And then you see the sign “Under New Ownership” and your heart sinks, worried you’ll never again be able to get the treats you’ve come to love and depend on.
Three years ago, when the Beach Bakeshop passed out of the hands of its founders and into those of the new owners, I was delighted to learn that my worries on that front were completely unfounded.
Started in July 2015 by Matt and Julie Martin, the Beach Bakeshop was well established when we moved here in October 2017. It was, and is, a short walk from our home near Phyllis Baker Park, and we relished the opportunity to enjoy a pastry and a cappuccino while sitting on the sidewalk. The cast-iron bistro chairs even stirred memories of our honeymoon on the Left Bank in Paris.
Assisting this “Moveable Feast” fantasy was my early discovery of the cinnamon rolls that the Martins offered: a many-layered spiral of dough with cinnamon and raisins, all under a light glaze. Yes, you could also order them without raisins, but for me, the tight spiral dotted with fruit called to mind pain au raisins, the classic French breakfast pastry made with croissant dough studded with fruit.
The Bakeshop’s cinnamon rolls use a dough softer than the French version, and in those days, they were just slightly underbaked. But they still reminded me of the City of Light, and confirmed for us how Rockaway Beach’s walkability was a big draw to live here.
In August of 2020, new owners James and Maxine Schroeder took over the Beach Bakeshop. On my first visit, my fears of losing a favorite place were revealed as groundless. The Schroeders still had those luscious cinnamon rolls, which spent just enough extra time in the oven to eliminate the “underbaked” concern. And even if the raisins somehow didn’t make the transition, the improved quality of the dough meant that their cinnamon rolls stayed on my list.
When I started writing the Fencepost in April 2022, I treated the Bakeshop as my remote office. It was, and is, a great place to meet friends and neighbors for interviews. I first met then-Mayor Sue Wilson for coffee there early on, as well as the late Cindy Gregory, who arranged an interview with Nancy Roberts after the passing of Nancy’s much-missed husband, Jeff Hunter. And I’ve talked with our current Mayor, Charles McNeilly, who is likewise a fan of both the Martins and the Schroeders in their respective tenures here.
But enough reminiscing: let’s get to the food. In addition to those cinnamon rolls, I can’t seem to leave without a couple of their cheddar-bacon biscones for my Southern-born wife, who prefers a savory breakfast. “Biscone” reflects the combination of biscuit and scone; they are rounded, like drop biscuits, but have various additions, sweet or savory, like a scone. (The blueberry biscones are particularly good.) You can also order the savory variety with a layer of hot sausage gravy for a hearty breakfast or lunch.
Speaking of lunch, the Bakeshop offers a few sandwiches (all $8), in popular combinations. We tried a ham and Swiss as well as a roast beef and provolone. Both came on a good-sized, fresh-baked roll, as you’d expect from a bakery, with the option of lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion for a fresh crunch.
For us, though, the unique character of their (trademarked) sand dollar hand pies makes these a favorite. These are two discs of pastry around savory or sweet fillings. We can’t seem to choose between their three breakfast offerings, which combine scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, so we usually get two and split them.
We have yet to try one of the Schroeders’ stunning custom-made cakes or cookies, but that’s just a matter of time. Meanwhile, give me a cinnamon roll and a biscone, a cappuccino made from Five Rivers Coffee in Tillamook, and I can still hear Edith Piaf, at least in my imagination.
Beach Bakeshop, 108 Highway 101 N, open Thursday through Monday from 8am-3pm.
