I write often about the work that Meals for Seniors does here in town, not only providing low-cost lunches for seniors 55 and older, but also providing a much-needed social outlet where folks can meet, chat, and develop lasting friendships.
Well, on Saturday, August 6 from 2 PM - 4 PM, they’ll be giving back a little more than usual.
That’s the time for their annual Ice Cream Social, held in the dining hall of St. Mary by the Sea, 275 S Pacific Street, just west of 101.
What makes this event different from, say, their French Toast breakfasts?
This one is free—a community thank you from Meals for Seniors to everyone who has participated or contributed throughout the year. It’s their way of acknowledging everyone who has helped out the program whether as a volunteer or a donor.
And there certainly are a number of people in Rockaway Beach who have contributed to Meals for Seniors. Last year saw 4,606 hours of time donated to preparing and serving lunches Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The total meal count for 2021: 8,301 meals cooked, packaged, and served. 3,078 were served in the St. Mary dining hall, while a further 5,223 were delivered to homebound residents. And as long as we’re talking statistics, that represents 6,708 miles of driving to make sure those who can’t make it in still received a meal.
If you’re interested in having meals delivered, you can call 503-317-8967, or fill out a form on the Meals for Seniors Web page, http://mealsforseniorsrockawaybeach.org/meals.
But this week, it’s all about those of us who have contributed or participated in making these meals possible — and recall, the suggested $4 donation is just that. No one is turned away because of lack of funds.
The biggest source of donations for the program remains the Hope Chest, with two locations. The Rockaway Beach location is 316 Highway 101 N, just a few steps from the Post Office. Entirely volunteer-run, the Hope Chest takes donations of clothes, books, DVDs, housewares, jewelry — it’s a pretty wide net.
It’s a fun place to visit for people who enjoy thrifting. Even before we were full-time residents in Rockaway, Julie and I used to browse there, looking for period items for our eclectic, but mostly mid-century modern, home decor. We found a classic Sixties fondue set there, a covered white ceramic vessel with a black metal base including a spot for a votive candle. We love the vintage feel of the pot and use it often; in fact, we just picked up ingredients to make fondue this week.
Our favorite combination of cheeses: Fontina and Gruyere. They give the classic European flavor and both melt beautifully. I use a recipe shared by a dear friend more than 30 years ago: dice the cheese into 1” cubes, then lightly toss in cornstarch. Heat a dry white wine to a rapid simmer, then add the cheese, stirring to melt and to let the cornstarch thicken. Traditionally, the Swiss like to add a little kirsch, a distilled cherry spirit, but that can be hard to come by. If you make this, try our “deconstructed BLT:” a leaf of Belgian endive topped with a grape tomato, a slice of bacon, and that luscious melted cheese on top of everything. It’s delicious, classic, and romantic all at once.
But this week, it’s all about the ice cream. We normally try to divide our patronage equally between Schwietert’s and the Sea Breeze, conveniently (if slightly humorously) located directly across the street from each other on 101 at Nehalem. But just this Saturday, we’ll have our frozen confections at the ice cream social, please!
