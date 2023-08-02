Residents and visitors alike were saddened to learn that this year’s Pirate Festival was cancelled. This might be the most requested of the summertime events Rockaway Beach is famous for.
But a last-minute change by the event insurer put it out of the reach of the Chamber of Commerce’s budget, even after raising money at the Fourth of July auction meant to bring pirates to town.
There’s good news for buccaneers and landlubbers alike: while the Pirate Festival will not appear this year, the Arts and Crafts Fair next weekend, August 4-6, will feature pirates.
The Chamber decided that funds raised for pirates should be spent on pirates. We will also have the fire dancers and jugglers performing on Saturday, August 5.
In addition, several of the pirates will liven up the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad’s trips to and from Garibaldi. The Chamber is also planning a pirate scavenger hunt, using the newly created passport to Rockaway Beach businesses.
The Arts and Crafts Fair, now with pirates, runs noon-6 Friday, August 4th, 10-6 PM Saturday and 10-2 PM Sunday.
A special thanks to the Old Wheeler Hotel for donating lodging for three of the performers for the weekend, and to Upper Crust Pizza for donating food to help bring pirates back into our town. (Now there’s a sentence you wouldn’t have heard when Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, blockaded the port of Charleston, South Carolina for nearly a week in 1718!)
Other exciting news about the Arts and Crafts Fair: Ronnie Duckworth, one of our Grand Marshalls for the Fourth of July Parade, is filing the required permits to bring his barbecue to the Wayside for the Fair (and for the Kite Festival in September). We also expect to see the Native American Fry Bread tent return, along with the usual Rockaway Beach restaurants and of course, the Lions Club hot dogs.
From August 17-20, Upper Crust Pizza is holding a special emergency preparedness event. This one involves an escape room set up in a semi-truck outside the pizzeria; participants will use typical emergency-preparedness tools to escape from the truck, acquiring real-life survival skills along the way.
The cost is $40 for what promises to be an exciting and educational time. For the duration of that weekend, the pizza menu will concentrate on simple, traditional pies, so specials (we’re fond of the Greek and the Italian Combo) will not be available. You can also see emergency go-bag displays at the Rockaway Beach Library through the month of August.
More news from Upper Crust: The Artisan Farmers Market means that, for them, “Thursday is our new Friday,” the busiest day of the week. This suggests one important purpose of the market is being realized: to bring business into the shops and restaurants here in Rockaway Beach.
This comes in spite of the common observation from marketgoers and vendors alike that the Thursday event is “too late and too long.” The Chamber recently held a survey to choose new times. The most preferred option: from 3 to 7 p.m., allowing time for one additional train between Garibaldi and Rockaway. This option won out over the suggestion to run from 4 to 7 p.m., or to keep to the original hours.
Whether due to the increase in visitors or just to the normal summer rush, several Rockaway businesses need employees. Joe’s Snacks and Beer are seeking additional workers, as are the Beach Bakeshop, Upper Crust Pizza, and the soon-to-open Tie Breaker. Contact these businesses for more information.
And finally, Mayor Charles McNeilly points out that as of August 11, new City Council rules will change the time allowed for non-agenda comments by residents, from the previous five-minute limit to four.
The most significant effect of this change will be to allow two more residents to speak on issues of importance to them. Prior rules limited the time slot to eight commenters; the change increases that to ten. Meetings are always the second Wednesday of the month, from 6 - 8 p.m., at City Hall, 276 S Highway 101. If you have a request, or simply want to speak your mind, attend the meeting and sign up.
