“On the beach, you can live bliss.”
Just for fun, Google Rockaway Beach, Oregon. It is fun to see what we didn’t know about our own town. And the pictures, wow, there are some really beautiful shots. Perhaps if you check it out, you may find a few more hikes, experiences, or adventures you can enjoy. With the pandemic, we have to get creative. Have fun checking it out!
Wow, August is almost over. Summer is always wonderful because of the warm weather and long days, but this summer everything is so different. Most of the time I cook all our meals, and it is an event when we buy ‘food to go!’ I want to visit with folks, but I would feel terrible if I was the reason someone got sick, so I don’t visit. My music keeps me smiling, and so I spend a lot of time on my porch plucking out fun songs. I hope you have found something to keep you sane through these tough times. Perhaps you can let me know what you are doing for fun and I can share it with our community. Just email me or leave me a message on Facebook. I would love to include your story in my column. Thank you!
“I Sugar Coat Everything!” Great news! James and Maxine Schroeder are the proud new owners of the Beach Bakeshop in Rockaway Beach. Matt and Julie are working with them, for the next few weeks, to teach them how to be as successful as they were. Your favorite goodies will still be available and better yet, new ones will be there, for your sweet tooth pleasure. Stop by, introduce yourself, and of course take some of their yumminess home for your family. We will really miss Matt and Julie, but truly welcome the new owners, James and Maxine. Congratulations and welcome to our community!
The Lions Club is alive and well in Rockaway Beach. Folks, be on the lookout for new benches in the community! The Rockaway Lions have been partnering with Trex, on a Community Plastic Recycling Program. In turn, for every 500 lbs of plastic collected during a 6-month period, Trex donates a highperformance composite bench to our community (Two benches a year maximum). They make their products using some of the most earth-friendly manufacturing processes in the country, reclaiming factory waste and eliminating the use of harmful chemicals. As one of the largest plastic film recyclers in the U.S.,
Trex saves 500 million+ pounds of plastic film and wood from landfills each year. The reclaimed wood in their products is combined with recycled plastic film from a variety of sources ranging from the overwrap on paper towels to dry cleaner bags, sandwich bags, newspaper sleeves, and grocery and shopping bags. The Rockaway Lions have been collecting and dropping plastic now for over a year and contributed to keeping approximately 2500 lbs of plastic out of the landfills! The 1st bench will be placed at the right of the entrance to Troxels Mini Golf, replacing the existing wood bench in the next month. The Lions look forward to placing them all, throughout Rockaway Beach! Thank you to those that have donated to the cause, the citizens of Rockaway, Upper Crust Pizza, Pelican Brewing Co, Kimmel True Value Hardware, Beach Crafters, The Barview Jetty Store, RB Lions Club and Benson Family Insurance.
All these sources combined are averaging about 125 lbs a week in recycling. We are hoping to create a \ larger awareness of additional ways to recycle above and beyond standard recycling and share with the community the rewards of doing so! Many thanks to Zandra Umholtz for this information. Keep recycling my friends. Look what is being done with it. This is so cool!
Have you considered serving the community by joining the Lions Club. There are some wonderful folks in this club, and it is super easy for you to do. The Rockaway Lions have been serving the Oregon Coast from Garibaldi to Nehalem since 1955. They are located at 286 S. Anchor Street in Rockaway. (Right behind our City Hall.) What a great way to not only help out in the community, but you will also make lifelong friends.
There are some new folks in Tillamook County. Our family friends and neighbors in Bend, Jacob and Jordon Bailey, just purchased a new beach house in Pacific City. They have four children, so lots of family memories will be made.
Welcome to our county! Have you seen the wonderful Neah Kah Nie High School Class of 2020 portraits displayed on Hwy 101 yet? If you haven’t, be sure to check them out. It is a wonderful tribute to our community’s graduates! And check out the merchants’ banners too! Congratulations to our graduates!
“You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to surf.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
