I absolutely love all the fruit stands in our travels this summer. A high point is always when the peaches and nectarines are in season. Yum! So, recently we bought lots of fresh greens and radish sprouts. Oh my gosh! They were absolutely delicious. I have made my own alfalfa sprouts for years, but the radish sprouts had a pleasant kick to them. You may pay a bit more at these stands, sometimes not, but they are so much more flavorful than what you buy at the store.
This weekend, August 21st, Ann Swain's Celebration of Life is at St. Mary's by the Sea parish hall. If you are a long time member of Rockaway Beach, you know what a positive difference Ann made in our community. If you are new to our town, what a great opportunity to come by and hear the inside scoop on what she did to help turn our town into a better place. Ann was always extremely kind to my family and I. A recent memory I have was when The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach were performing at the ‘Lighting of the Christmas Tree.’ Ann found a chair to listen. Soon the chairs began filling up. As our performance was coming near to an end, I noticed Ann was still there intently listening to the Christmas music. Our fingers were frozen from the cold, but we kept playing. I believe in my heart we were singing just for Ann. Oh, how she loved music. Thank you Ann for all your achievements for not just our town, but all of Tillamook County. You were a true treasure and I thank you.
St. Mary's by the Sea is at 275 S. Pacific in Rockaway Beach. The Celebration of Life is on Saturday, August 21st at 1pm. At Ann's request, dress in beach casual, fun colored attire. How perfect is that?
Guess what? August 18th is the date that the folks with ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friend’s’ will be walking up Breaker Street. How cool! This is a fun group of folks, and a perfect way to meet new people in our town. Call 503 332 5861 for more information. Next week August 25th is the Phyllis Baker Park!
HOT DOGS! CARAMEL CORN! Yup, you know what that means. The Lions Club will be having their summer fundraiser at the Rockaway Beach Wayside on August 20th through the 22nd. This is the largest fundraiser for the club and you know 100% that it will all go back to helping our community and beyond. Be sure to support them my friends.
My favorite niece and her husband have just been diagnosed with Covid. Please keep them in your prayers that they get well quickly. We haven’t seen them at all since Covid hit, and we still haven't exchanged 2020 Christmas gifts. I kept thinking we'd get together when things improved. Well, I guess we will just postpone our celebration a bit longer. Probably a long bit. DARN.
