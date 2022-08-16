“You know,” said John Garcia of Meals for Seniors at the Ice Cream Social a week or so ago, “you should consider writing about the Hope Chest itself, not just about the good they do for us.”

He had a point. I’ve mentioned the Hope Chest several times in relation to Meals for Seniors, one of the recipients of funds raised by their two thrift shops. But it was clearly time to find out more about the organization and its effect on our community.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.