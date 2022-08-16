“You know,” said John Garcia of Meals for Seniors at the Ice Cream Social a week or so ago, “you should consider writing about the Hope Chest itself, not just about the good they do for us.”
He had a point. I’ve mentioned the Hope Chest several times in relation to Meals for Seniors, one of the recipients of funds raised by their two thrift shops. But it was clearly time to find out more about the organization and its effect on our community.
I met with former Rockaway mayor and Hope Chest head Terry Walhood, at the Rockaway Beach store. She gave me some insight into the reach that this organization has, not only in Rockaway Beach, but in Tillamook County at large.
The Hope Chest started operations in 1999. “Our first donation that year was $1000,” Terry said. “We expect to have raised a total of $2 million dollars by year end,” she continued. “This is really exciting.”
Their partnership with Meals for Seniors followed soon after, beginning with that program’s founding in 2003. But they added a number of other benevolent causes to their giving, including support for hospice care in Tillamook County.
“We also support the Safe In Action program with Adventist Health,” Terry explained. This program allows care givers to leave their patients for the day in a safe, attentive healthcare facility. “They receive food, care from a registered nurse, games, and activities. They’re asking $30 a day.” This allows full-time care givers to attend to their own personal or family needs, while ensuring their patients receive professional attention.
“The North County Food Bank is the biggie,” Terry said with a smile. While we’re all familiar with their canned-food drives, especially during the holidays, the Food Bank does much more—including providing clothes for people who need them. Their Clothing Bank, located in the old hospital in Wheeler next to the Rinehart Clinic, provides work clothes, bedding and other home goods, and also clothing and shoes for toddlers and grade-school children.
Additionally, the Hope Chest provides funds for three area churches which have programs for feeding people without housing. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Tillamook, North County Methodist in Nehalem, and St. Catherine’s in Nehalem all receive support for their programs.
The Hope Chest operates on an entirely volunteer basis, and entirely with donations from the community. “Between the two stores, we have about 40 volunteers,” Terry explained. This includes two shifts per day at each store, and about four volunteers per day, per store. If you’d like to volunteer, stop in and fill out a registration form. More volunteers will help the shops expand their hours. “We need morning volunteers in the Nehalem store,” Terry added.
And you’d be joining a respected group of people with statewide recognition. “We were selected in 2006 as the Number 1 Volunteer Charity in Oregon,” Terry told me with pride. “We had the pleasure of being given a plaque by Gerry Frank, which we have in our Rockaway store.” As a longtime food writer and restaurant reviewer myself, this honor really touched home for me.
But speaking of home, the Nehalem store may be looking for a new location by the end of the year. Both stores are in repurposed houses, “which is why we have the kitchen equipment in the kitchen,” Terry said. The Nehalem store, at 36345 N Hwy 101 in Nehalem, is slightly larger than the Rockaway store, at 316 N Highway 101, just north of the Post Office.
This highlights one additional service the Hope Chest provides: “We’re connected with the Red Cross, the police, and fire departments in the event someone loses a home,” Terry said. “The Red Cross will work to find them a place to live, but we will find clothing for the family, a coffee pot, things like that.”
If you have ideas on where the Nehalem store might be able to find a home of their own, or if you’d like to volunteer, call (503) 355-3333.
