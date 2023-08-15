Those of us who attended the “Megaquake” documentary at Rockaway Beach City Hall on August 2 were introduced to Captain Geoff Grace, who is heading up the Emergency Preparedness meetings for the fire department. In a follow-up meeting with Captain Grace and Fire Chief Todd Hesse a few days later, we learned about some important things in the works to help Rockaway prepare for potential disasters.
“You cannot over-prepare for something,” said former mayor Sue Wilson. “And it isn’t just about a tsunami.” The recent tragic fires in the city of Lahaina on Maui underscored this, calling to mind the 2017 Eagle Creek fire in the Columbia Gorge and the Almeda fire in 2020, which devastated the communities of Phoenix and Talent in southern Oregon.
Captain Grace introduced several concrete programs that can help Rockaway residents be ready for disruptions, whether from seismic activity, flooding from rainfall, or even a serious freeze such as we experienced last December. And as the years-long El Niño-La Niña cycle shifts to the wetter phase, we’ve been told that heavy rains may begin as early as September and continue through June 2024.
The development of a power outage policy for the city is nearing completion. This will set a protocol for opening the warming center at city hall, opening the kitchen to prepare food for residents and visitors without power, and more. This policy is one of several things we can expect to see in the coming weeks. “There has to be an overall city-wide plan,” stressed Captain Grace.
Another important proposal: a published schedule of programs and events to be covered at the Emergency Preparedness meetings, with topics and training to help us be ready. These meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, at city hall, 276 Highway 101 S.
September’s topic tugs at the heartstrings for most of us: first aid for pets. A specialist in emergency veterinary medicine will go through the steps to care for our furry companions.
October’s meeting will cover water sanitization and purification, with demonstrations of techniques and products that can protect us from water-borne infection and illness.
Also in October, Rockaway will be participating in the Great Oregon Shake-out on October 19. This international and multi-state event involves earthquake drills and informational presentations. “We’ll have workshops with people at each spot” for our individual neighborhoods, said Captain Grace. He urged residents to sign up for their neighborhood and be there, “rain or shine.” Visit http://shakeout.org/oregon/ to find out more about this program.
The plan for November is to discuss foraging to help supplement whatever emergency food supplies you might have. We are looking into bringing in presenters from Tillamook Bay Community College and the Oregon State extension there. This might include a field trip into the nearby woods to learn to recognize food sources. I taught my grandchildren to recognize salmonberries and salal, which are seasonal, so I look forward to that presentation.
December’s meeting will address go-bags, maybe the single most important piece of emergency preparedness. The plan is to show several commercially available go-bags, but more important, how to put one together that addresses your own needs and concerns. And yes, there will be instructions for putting together a pet go-bag too.
Other topics in the works: expanding the “yellow radio” program to improve communication throughout the city. This will help if we lose cellular and Internet communications as we did in December 2022. The county is planning to send a test message through the NIXLE system, sometimes referred to as “reverse 911.” If you’re not yet signed up for NIXLE alerts, text your zip code to 888777 to receive real-time messages.
On a happier note, one of my favorite summertime events returns to Rockaway Beach this month. Meals for Seniors is hosting their complimentary Ice Cream Social on August 20. This event is their way of thanking us for contributing throughout the year, whether through donations at lunch, through the French Toast Breakfasts, or however you participate. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mary By the Sea, 275 S. Pacific.
