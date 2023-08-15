Those of us who attended the “Megaquake” documentary at Rockaway Beach City Hall on August 2 were introduced to Captain Geoff Grace, who is heading up the Emergency Preparedness meetings for the fire department. In a follow-up meeting with Captain Grace and Fire Chief Todd Hesse a few days later, we learned about some important things in the works to help Rockaway prepare for potential disasters.

“You cannot over-prepare for something,” said former mayor Sue Wilson. “And it isn’t just about a tsunami.” The recent tragic fires in the city of Lahaina on Maui underscored this, calling to mind the 2017 Eagle Creek fire in the Columbia Gorge and the Almeda fire in 2020, which devastated the communities of Phoenix and Talent in southern Oregon.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted: