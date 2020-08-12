“Life is a journey, enjoy the ride!”
Dale and I bought a new toy recently. It is a bright Dragon Red Vespa! Dale has his motorcycle license, so now I have to get one. Unfortunately the DMV isn’t the easiest place to get into nowadays. Until then, I am busy studying the online motorcycle book so I will be ready when things loosen up.
I would love to wish a very special and happy birthday to a good friend, Pat Olson. He has been a lifetime member of Rockaway Beach and has always served our community throughout those years. You are a wonderful friend Pat. When we visit with you and your wife, Linda, you both always feel like a part of our family. Hope you had a great day!
Well, I have sure been busy adding music to my repertoire of ukulele music lately. On our long car rides I listen to music that I have long forgotten on the radio, then jot down the names of songs and artists that I like, then do my homework putting music and chords together. I love the new songs. Once in a while I find something that fits my voice perfectly. Then I tape me singing it and post it on the Salty Strings Ukulele page or the Bend Ukulele Group online jams. It helps the pandemic stuff be forgotten, if just for a minute.
Once again Dale treated Amber and I to the most awesome meals at the Barview Jetty Taqueria and Barview Jetty Store and Deli. I enjoyed my delicious chicken burrito, and Dale and Amber loved their garlic chicken pizza. And we always get two meals out if them, so no cooking for two nights!
The Merchants Association in Rockaway Beach is sponsoring individual pictures of the 2020 grads that you will be able to enjoy as you go along our Hwy 101 in our community. What an awesome service to our graduates. This is one really exceptional year that will go down in history. Congratulations to our grads and thank you to our Merchant’s Association! Don’t you love a small town? Be sure to keep your eyes open for this tribute to our grads!
Be sure to contact me with any news you would like to share with our community. I absolutely love to add your information to my column. It helps make it a much more fun and informative read. Thank you!
“One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
