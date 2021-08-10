My sister, Cookie, visited last week and we had a great time. We shopped, talked into the night, and then we went to the Deschutes County Fair. The pandemic made it quite different than usual, so it wasn't the good time we normally have, but it was fun! It was nice getting to know her again. We have been in touch through the years, but only on the surface. Now we rekindled our childhood friendship. We now have plans to have my brother, his wife and Cookie over for several days and get to know each other all over again. By the way, even my husband, Dale had a great time!
Just another reminder that our longtime friend, Ann Swain's Celebration of Life is on Saturday, August 21st at 1pm. It is at St. Mary's by the Sea parish hall at 275 S. Pacific. At Ann's request, wear your beach casual fun colors clothing!
How are you doing on getting fit this summer? Well, join the ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends' group on Wednesday, June 11th. They are scheduled to walk the Port of Garibaldi Marina on that day. Next week they will be walking Breaker Street. This is a great way to get fit and meet new friends and old. What fun! If I wasn't always so busy… Contact Rhonda at 503 322 5861 for more information.
This weekend is ‘weenie wagon' time. Friday, August 13th through Sunday, August 15th, you can enjoy a delicious hot dog and caramel corn at the Lions trailer at the Rockaway Beach Wayside. Not only is this a great lunch, but it is the largest fundraiser for the Lions Club and their International Sight and Hearing Foundation. These are some pretty darn awesome folks!
Meals for Seniors are meeting every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the St. Mary's by the Sea dining hall. They open their doors at 10:30 and ask that you arrive no later than 11:30. This too is a great way to meet the nice folks in our community.
Did you know that the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse is the final resting place of around 30 cremated people? This lighthouse, which is also known as Terrible Tilly, is deactivated. It was commissioned in 1880 and deactivated in 1957. It's nickname came from erratic weather conditions, which made it a dangerous commute for suppliers and lighthouse keepers. After it was decommissioned it had several private owners. It is still privately owned. Tilly is on the National Register of Historic Places and part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge. You can see it from Seaside, Cannon Beach and Ecola State Park.
Don't forget to bring a bag with you on your daily walks. Keep our town and beaches litter free. Show everyone that we truly care about our community!
“Ability is what you're capable of doing. Motivation determines what you do. Attitude determines how well you do it.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
