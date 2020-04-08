I am normally a very positive person, but this pandemic has me battling both joy and sorrow. I figure if I have this inner battle going on, many of you do too. I try to keep busy, painting, cleaning, praying and taking long walks, away from anyone else. I think one can still make something beautiful and something powerful out of a really bad situation. Look for the positive and turn off the TV. They bombard us with negative thoughts.
Think of how resilient we are. There have been other life events we have been through. Yes, we made it through and we are stronger for it.
Dale, Amber and I are taking advantage of our extra time. We are painting, going through closets and drawers, spending time together watching funny videos and eating luxurious meals, that I am actually taking the time to cook.
So, as you clean, make a bag of the ‘gently used items’ that you could donate to Rockaway Beach’s Hope Chest when they are ready to reopen. All our businesses are going to need our support, but donating is a great start.
Think of your mailman, UPS delivery person or anyone that is busy working through this time. A nice gift, sanitizer in your mailbox or a nice note to show appreciation will go a long ways. I was a hairstylist for 40 years. Your stylist depends on your tips and visits. Call her, order a gift certificate for a future visit for you and/or a friend. I guarantee your stylist really needs the help and will genuinely appreciate it.
Each night as you close your eyes, thank God for the gifts of the day, and think of all that you have accomplished or learned each day. Make sure you spend each day trying to accomplish something positive.
The Rockaway Beach Merchants Association is doing something positive for our community. They are planning to provide Easter Baskets to kids, in the Rockaway Community, that are in need. The Easter Bunny will be driving around our community doing a porch basket delivery, following all COVID-19 requirements and City mandates for everyone’s health and safety, on Saturday, April 15th between 9 to 11am. The Easter Egg Hunt and all the festivities surrounding it have been sadly cancelled. So, the Merchants Association is making lemonade out of lemons. Isn’t this great?
I am hoping to hear from some of you with positive things in your life. I would love to share these happy moments.
Amber and I were talking about a happy time from the past in Rockaway Beach. She worked at The Float in Rockaway in high school and college. Well, one day, while she was at work, I decided to roller blade to The Float to visit her. Oh my, it is a two mile trip, and I started out doing great, by the time I got there, I was exhausted and had blisters on my feet. Phyllis and Ruth decided I wasn’t roller blading back, so they filled me with ice cream until Dale came to give me a ride. Those were the good ol’days.
A bit of last minute news! Barbara Trout wants to let you know that there is still one space in the community garden. Contact Terri Walhood, Elaine Cummings or Barbara Trout if you are interested. That will keep your days busy!
“Our days will be better when we give people a bit of our heart rather than a piece of our mind.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugarcoated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.