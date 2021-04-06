I just got my Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine. So far so good, but boy, I am looking forward to traveling again. Hopefully the side effects will be minimal. Dale gets his tomorrow...
Yes! April birthdays! I want to give a birthday greeting for all that have birthdays this month. But I have some names of a few lucky folks that celebrate this month. Here goes! Happy birthday to Nancy Albro, Cliff Konruff, Carla McGillivray, Cheryl Meyer, Fred Brackner, Nancy Geesey, Sue Hennessy, Debee Moody, Brian Reynolds, Joey Kammerer and me!
The Solve Beach Cleanup is coming up on April 17th, and as always, the Lions Club will be organizing the Rockaway Beach cleanup again. You know, the Lions Club is always there when our community needs assistance, and this is no different. The cleanup is from 10 AM - 1 PM. The volunteer limit is 100 and you need to sign up online. To sign up go to https://www.solveoregon.org/opportunity/a0CI00000QFF0TUA5. (Whew, I hope I typed that right.) Good luck folks! And R Sanitary and Tillamook County are kindly donating their time, hauling and disposal services again. Thanks guys.
Sadly, the International Police Museum is no longer in Rockaway, but it is just a hop, skip and a jump away in Nehalem. It is now located inside the Wheeler Treasures Antique Mall at 395 Nehalem Ave in Wheeler. The new mailing address is PO Box 67, Wheeler, Oregon 97147. They will now be open seven days a week. The Wheeler staff will be sanitizing and cleaning, and will handle the gift shop. While we are on the subject, don't forget this awesome museum when you want to donate to someone. You can add the IPM to your Fred Meyer Rewards Program or you can donate your cans to the IPM's recycling program. The International Police Museum is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. Donations can be made at the Museum or at any US bank branch or even online at www.internationalpolicemuseum.org. The entire staff at the Police Museum has no paid staff and they rely totally on grants, volunteers and Board members for staffing and support. This is such a cool and worthwhile project. Be sure to stop by and support the International Police Museum.
Linda Bagwell brought up a great thing to remind folks about. Please be smart when you make a fire on the beach. If you are too close to the beach grass, all it could take is one spark to start a major fire. And for heaven's sake, please make sure the fire is out when you are finished. Thanks Linda!
I probably should have finished this column before my Covid vaccine. I feel a little feverish. Well, until next week....
“April, dressed in all its trim, hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
