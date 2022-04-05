My brother is still fighting for his life. He appeared to be getting better but had another bleed and went down fast. They did a five hour procedure at 11pm, so now we are praying there will be no more bleeds. I talked to him yesterday, several days after the procedure, and he sounded positive and great. He wants to go home and love his puppies. You know, he has gotten through so much in the last 9-10 years, with the doctors giving him no hope, that we are not giving up that he could get through this too! Thank you for your prayers and keep them coming. Our family trusts that only God is behind his successes through this almost 10 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Easter will be so cool this year in Rockaway Beach. The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 16th at noon sharp. Bring your children, up to age 12 yrs, to the Phyllis Baker City Park at 341 N. Falcon St. Following the egg hunt will be a scavenger hunt by the Rockaway Beach Merchants Association. More next week!
The Lions Bingo is starting up again! They will be opening their doors at 6pm every Saturday night beginning April 9th. The game will start at 7pm. Yay! It feels like home again in Rockaway Beach.
April 6th the Get Fit Rockaway folks will be walking Shand Avenue. Contact Rhonda at 503 332 5861 for more information. You can also join the ‘Get Fit Rockaway’ group on Facebook. This is a great way to meet new folks and get fit.
Happy birthday to Nancy Albro, Brian Reynolds, Cliff Konruff, Carla McGillivray, Cheryl Buxton Meyer, Fred Brackner, Nancy Geesey, Sue Kennedy, Debee Moody and Jacob Bailey. And a very Happy birthday to all if you that I missed.
Add our Rockaway Beach Library to your ‘things to do’ list now that things are loosening up. Did you know that our library doesn’t just have books? You can get items scanned in and faxes sent at our library. And pretty soon the librarians will be able to notarize documents for you. The Rockaway Beach Library hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturday from 10am through 3pm. They are closed from 1-1:30pm for lunch on these days. Go check them out. Maybe you can also check out a book!
While I am on the subject, I can remember when we didn’t have a library in our town. In May we will be voting for the Tillamook County Library System Operating Levy. Please vote yes! The library is for all ages! I will talk a bit more about this in future columns. But please do consider a yes vote. We need our libraries.
This would have been the week that Simply Charming invites you to their simply yummy Thursday Tea Party. Well, it is now on the third Tuesday of the month. It is on Tuesday, April 19th at 5pm. You will enjoy teas from North Fork 53. Many thanks to Penny Cole and Kim Tackett for this pleasant event!
“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
