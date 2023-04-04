The month of April got off to a great start—a day early, in fact, when Becki and Ronni Duckworth ran a two-day popup barbecue at Joe’s Snacks and Beer at the Wayside.
We got to know the Duckworths as Becki took a dedicated caregiver role for Cindy Kay Gregory’s last weeks in February. My South Carolina-born wife lived up to the best traditions of Southern hospitality by bringing meals and treats to the round-the-clock care team at the Gregory household. It seemed Becki was always there.
So it was a very pleasant change to see her in Joe’s on the 31st. Having taken the advice on ordering ahead, I arrived about 45 minutes after opening to find myself tenth in line to check out. By the time I moved up a few spaces, at least a half-dozen more people had lined up behind me.
I picked up a full rack of baby back ribs (at $35, the priciest item) and chatted with friends and neighbors while we all breathed in the heavenly smoke. Ronni’s Chicago-style barbecue was prepared in the courtyard behind Joe’s on three Traeger smokers, one each for the ribs, beef brisket ($22/pound), and pulled pork ($18/pound).
I regret that we didn’t get at least a little of the pulled pork, as Becki weighed out trays for the counter staff to pack. And I regret that we didn’t take home a container of Ronnie’s barbecue sauce; yes, we had a few bottles of favorite spicy-vinegary goodness at home, but we shouldn’t have missed the chance to taste the sauce that the smoke-master himself thought fit to grace his work.
The ribs themselves were scrupulously tender, moist and flavorful. A good but not overpowering smoky aroma wafted up, as did the tang of a healthy dose of black pepper. “We ate those ribs like they were ears of corn!” my wife later told Becki.
The best news is that, for at least the next few weekends, Becki and Ronnie are planning to return to satisfy our barbecue needs. And yes, next time we’ll get pulled pork and sauce, plus good fresh buns. Wondering if The Beach Bakeshop has anything suitable?
In other news, we have a few more big events coming up. Closest to the present is the Emergency Preparedness Fair, April 15 in the Neah-Kah-Nie High Schoo gym, from 11 AM - 2 PM. This is an important event, where we can learn how to be ready for any emergency — such as the power outages we had last December.
There will be booths and demonstrations, from CPR and first aid to details on how to fill a go-bag and more. Emergency Preparedness head Letty Buchanan will be on hand, and reminds us that she is certified as a CPR and first-aid instructor for anyone who wants to renew their skill set or acquire a new one.
Here’s a tip from Robin Bock, a member of the emergency preparedness team as well as the Rockaway Renaissance Artists: those 5-gallon food-service drums with airtight lids make great dry storage for fire starters, batteries, first-aid equipment, your 90-day supply of prescription medications, and so many other things. For more information, contact RBEmergencyPrep@outlook.com.
Next up is the Rockaway Writers Renaissance, a weekend workshop on the craft and business of writing held at the Rockaway Roastery, 165 S. Miller Street. At 6 PM Friday, April 28, the event begins with a songwriting workshop, open mic, and book sales. The workshop continues at 8 AM Saturday, April 29 with 45-minute workshops on travel writing, copyright, culinary writing, journalism, marketing, and poetry. I’m presenting the travel writing workshop at 9 AM, and look forward to helping new writers break into what so many see as a dream job.
Sunday, April 30 opens with a meet-and-greet with authors and presenters, and concludes with a raffle drawing for some fairly impressive gift baskets donated by members of the community. Tickets to the event are $10, with proceeds going to provide scholarships for writers. (You can also buy additional raffle tickets for $10 to enhance your prospects for winning.) For more information or to register, visit their site at https://www.rockawayroastery.com/rwr2023.
