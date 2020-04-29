I have a special request for a special program in Rockaway Beach. The Meals for Seniors had to cancel one of their fundraisers, due to this nasty virus we are experiencing. They can definitely use some donations at this time. Donations can be sent to Meals for Seniors INC. PO Box 852, Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136. Any amount will help this worthwhile program for the seniors in our community. Thank you.
Join the Annual Spring Market and Mother’s Day Celebration at Warehouse 10 on May 8th through May 11th from 11- 4. So, at this opening, they will be monitoring how many folks enter the building at once and will ask that everyone adhere to CDC Distance Guidelines, and ask that, if at all possible, you wear a mask. They have a variety of food products such as soups, sauces, dinner starters and more, for you to purchase, besides their wonderful gift items.
Amber has been going through her mementos and came across the Rockaway calendar of events from 2009 and 2011. It is fun to see what was going on in April and May of those years. Those were really fun times for our family. The second Saturday and Sunday of May had been always the official date for the Rockaway Beach Kite Festival, and what a festival it was. I have pictures of soaring kites and smiling faces. The third weekend in May was the Meals for Seniors Pancake Breakfasts. Yummy meal. How things change as time goes by....
Quarantining has its perks! What have you enjoyed doing at home?
Well, I got some great answers from friends. I may not have room for the answers I received in this column, but will continue each week until I get them all.
My good friend Scott made it easy for me. I am just going to type his entire story. It is really good! Here it is.
“I’ve worked at home exclusively since 2001 (and between 20% and 75% since 1994). My biggest tip: Establish “office hours,” whatever works for you, and when “office hours” are over, turn off the lights off and walk away. This is very important to make it seem like you’re not “at work” 24/7.
Similarly, if possible given the layout of your home or space, try to assign one specific area of it to your office. (The IRS will encourage you to do this anyway, come tax time.) It seems cool at first to hook up the laptop on your kitchen counter or the side porch, but people are hugely associative, often without realizing it. This means that the Adirondack chair on your porch where you like to sit with a cup of coffee in the morning, listening to the birds and admiring your neighbor’s magnolia tree, is better left as the kind of respite and getaway you want. If you start working there, you’ll begin to associate that spot with work and its challenges and frustrations, instead of centering and renewing yourself there.”
I, Sugar, am having fun on the Zoom app on my smart phone jamming on my ukulele with other players. It is not the same as socializing with my friends with lots of hugging, but it is working during this quarantine. When given lemons, make lemonade, right?
My friend Anne, from Rockaway Beach has been inspired on pinterest. She is making little Cornish Cottages using beach finds, leftover wood and wire. She says they are quite time consuming, but hey, that’s good during the quarantine. I have a feeling you will be able to purchase one at the Little Crow, when things reopen. We will see.
“Sometimes, life will kick you around, but sooner or later, you realize you’re not just a survivor. You’re a warrior, and you’re stronger than anything life throws your way.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
