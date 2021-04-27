This is crazy. I sit down to write my column and it is April 28th! It is already the end of the month. All and all it has been a good month. We had some beautiful weather and the flowers are dotting our neighborhoods like little Easter eggs. I love that our azalea bushes are a showcase right now. Ya, life is really good!
Last weekend was my birthday and we spent the weekend with Amber. We had lots of good food, way too many desserts, ukulele music together, a few hikes; well, it was absolutely perfect. Then my girlfriend had an ukulele jam, socially distanced of course, and it was the icing on the cake. Amber gave me an ukulele platter for a gift too. I think I had a themed birthday.
The walking schedule for ‘Get Fit with Rhonda & Friends ‘ on April 28th is the Phyllis Baker Park Event! It is a Scavenger Fitness Circuit at 12pm. All are welcome! You know where this city park is I hope. It is at 341 N. Falcon St.
A little information about who Phyllis Baker was. She moved to Rockaway Beach in 1989. Not long after that Phyllis served on the City Council, and Mayor Jim Watts had each councilor take on a project. Well, Phyllis started up the Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation Department, which was hugely successful for many years. She worked side by side with the department for 18 years and changed many children’s lives. She did so much more for our community. Shqortly after she passed away in 2012, the community recognized her by naming the city park after her.
Louise and Skip Haley met us at the amphitheater in Sisters, Oregon, last week. What a nice visit. The weather was sunny and warm with a light breeze. We talked for almost four hours. It sure is nice to meet up with friends!
“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt!” Just remember if you fertilize, you are sharing that wonderful smell with all of your neighbors. Especially on a hot day... giggle. That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.