The Emergency Preparedness Fair on April 15 was a well-organized, well-attended event that spread good information and a little gear to help us be ready for the unexpected.
We entered the Neah-Kah-Nie High School gymnasium to find booths and tables around three sides of the room, and a few larger exhibits in the center.
Fire Chief Todd Hesse greeted us as we began circulating. There were a number of small giveaways which we took advantage of, including first-aid kits, hand-cranked flashlights, and the like. More important in the long run was the information being handed out by organizations in and around Rockaway Beach.
We learned about the Rockaway Beach Emergency Radio System from our friend Jon Orloff, who had several hand-held radio units for display and demonstration. Jon explained that our town is divided into neighborhood zones, each with a number of volunteers with these emergency radios—and room for plenty more.
These radios allow folks in town to communicate with emergency personnel such as fire, law enforcement and public works. As we learned last December, when the power goes out, we can lose cell phone connectivity quickly.
Emergency radio training is available every week, and a radio runs around $70. “When you get one, the city will get it programmed for you,” Jon explained. To find out more about radio classes or where to acquire your own unit, contact the Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness Group at RBEmergencyPrep@outlook.com.
The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) had a comprehensive exhibit on how to build a go-bag. This should contain the essentials to survive an emergency: water, food, first-aid materials, and compact sleeping bags, for a start.
The EVCNB table had examples of their preferred go-bag style. It was compact enough to be worn comfortably as a backpack, but it also had wheels and an extendible handle to allow you to roll the bag alongside you if you have to leave your home.
One crucial suggestion for building your go-bag: start small but start soon. You don’t necessarily need to acquire everything all at once (though you certainly can); EVCNB recommends that you do one thing at a time, typically using items already in your home. Then, set aside a little time each week to add gear and supplies.
In addition, EVCNB recommends an under-the-bed kit if you’re awakened in the middle of the night. If windows, glassware, or other items have shattered, as can happen in an earthquake, a set of sturdy shoes can prevent you from becoming a casualty while you walk through your darkened home.
Other items for under the bed include lightweight clothing, a pair of leather-palmed gloves, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a small prybar in case of stuck doors or windows, and a map to your local evacuation route if you’re not already familiar with it. And for me, I’m seldom without a Swiss army knife or Leatherman tool.
Two solutions we’re fond of for flashlights: we keep a selection of small lights of the size you can clip on a keychain (and we make sure to have one on each keychain). Better yet, clip one of these lights to a lanyard for everyone in your household. The dangling flashlight illuminates the ground in front of your feet, leaving your hands free to work tools or otherwise ensure safety. Another hands-free lighting solution: consider a headlamp. We have several of these which came in very handy during the December power outage.
The EVCNB Web site has tips on food planning, camping at home, wildfire preparedness, sanitation, and more. Browse to http://evcnb.org for details.
There were more exhibits, including EMTs, the Forestry Department, and even a drawing for door prizes, presided over by former mayor Sue Wilson. I was thrilled when she presented me with a compact sleeping bag, a water filtration system, and a very sweet pop-up lantern for illuminating a room or camp site. They’re a great start to our own go-bag—along with our favorite flashlights, of course.
