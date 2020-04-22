Wow. We are still in the middle of a pandemic. Yup, and my family had some really rude comments made to us recently when we went on a hike in the hills to check out some property we own. People! BE NICE! You don’t know people’s circumstances. Do not judge! The funny thing about the whole episode is that I am freaky about washing my hands and being protected in public. I have always been the gal with hand sanitizer in her purse, and love everyone wearing facemasks. I am just a bit of a germophobe, to my husband’s horror at times. So, please think before you speak. Never assume anything about others. You are probably wrong.
The weather has been great. We just had a new roof put on our house, and our yard has never looked better. When we can get out, we will buy some exterior paint and begin that project. I am not in any hurry for more work.
After three weeks of quarantine in Milwaukie, and after our shortened vacation, we finally got to head back home to Rockaway Beach. Our first stop, you ask? We stopped at the Barview Store for their wonderful garlic chicken, no salt, pizza. Oh my gosh. It was a taste of heaven! I have been cooking fabulous meals since our sudden return from Maui, so to have such a delightful meal was awesome. Then, I was right back to big meals. I think I may need to start jogging again.
The beach in our town has been pretty much; locals only, but on the Wilson River Hwy, the hiking trails are sure busy. I am sure they are social distancing, and they are not at the beach. Soon, when all is well in the world, we will welcome our guests with open arms.
I have a bit of news about the Warehouse 10 Market in Twin Rocks. They are going to be opening on May 8th. Not only will you get to enjoy their spring decor, but you will also get to enjoy a variety of food items such as soups, sauces, dinner starters, syrup, dressings and more. Mark this date on your calendar. I know it is on my list, with mask and gloves in tow.
“Be nice to people. We’re all battling something.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated.”
