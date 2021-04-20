Steve Tackett and I recently jammed/performed at Simply Charming on a quiet Sunday afternoon. Steve has a golden voice and it's always fun to sing with him. And his warm tones make my voice sound better. We even had a bit of applause! Boy, I can't wait until things open up all the way. I miss people singing at restaurants. Hey, I miss restaurants....
Speaking of that. Dale and I had our vaccines several weeks ago, so we, for the first time since the pandemic hit, went to the Chinese Gardens restaurant in Tillamook. I have to be honest, though we were both really nervous, it was the best meal we have had eating out. And, we had leftovers.
Dale and I also recently visited the International Police Museum at 395 Nehalem Blvd. (Hwy 101) in Wheeler. (It's in the Wheeler Treasures Antique Mall.) They are excited about the move and it is still entertaining and educational. With this recent move from Rockaway Beach, they will now have new hours. And they are open seven days a week. The Wheeler staff is also helping with cleaning and sanitizing, and they are handling the gift shop. So, be sure to stop by when you can, and bring your visitors with you. Many folks are interested in helping the IPM out. As always donations are a huge help. Another way is to donate your empty cans to them. You can call 206 999 8474 and they will come and pick your cans up. During the pandemic all businesses are hurting, but this is one you can help and really make a difference. Boy, I sure miss them in Rockaway Beach. The community loved them, but sometimes buildings sell and museums, police departments and businesses get relocated.
Don't you love the train whistle? It feels like the town us coming back to life. So far, things look a little slow with the amount of tourists on board, but in time this should get better and better. Trains have been going through our town for years and years. I love our town traditions!
“Just living is not enough. One must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower.” An ukulele helps too! Now that's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
