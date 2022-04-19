Hello and welcome! I’m Scott Fisher, and my friend and fellow ukulele player Sugar Brosius has graciously passed the baton for the Rockaway Fencepost to me. I thought I’d take this column to introduce myself, and to start a conversation about what makes our town so special.
A little background: I’ve been coming to Rockaway Beach for about 20 years, initially when my two younger children attended music camp in Twin Rocks. We loved visiting all the shops on the downtown stretch of 101, with a special fondness for Flamingo Jim’s; where else can you find a taxidermy porcupine fish with a golden thread suitable for hanging on the Christmas tree?
Some years later, an old and dear friend bought a little beach getaway here, and encouraged us to enjoy it as often as we liked. My wife and I fell in love with the west-facing covered front porch: what a perfect spot to sit with a cup of coffee in the morning, or a glass of wine at sunset.
In 2017, after the kids had grown up and moved away, we knew it was time to trade the empty 2700-square-foot home in Tualatin for something smaller and more manageable. After months of searching, that same friend asked us if we’d like to buy his Rockaway Beach house. Would we ever!
So we began the process of purchasing a home — something I’d last done in 2000. And that’s how we came to own what we call the Tiny Beach Cottage, our 540-square-foot home built in 1930.
I have to give a shout-out to the Rockaway Beach Library for their help in handling the paperwork and other bureaucratic requirements of homebuying. Their wi-fi and photocopier services were a lifesaver in communicating with banks, title companies, and all the rest. Besides, as a full-time writer since the early 1980s, it’s safe to say I have a soft spot for libraries.
Since then, we’ve found so many things to love about living here. The porch is still our favorite spot to end the day; we aren’t close enough to the ocean to see it, but the sound of the surf carries over the trees between us and the waves. And the silence! Yes, sometimes a big truck will use its jake-brake on 101, or a motorcycle will get enthusiastic about the 45 mph sign at the Dollar General, but the nights here are generally still and serene.
Walkability was critical for where we wanted to live, and we have that. It’s less than a quarter of a mile from our front porch to the Beach Bakeshop.
There’s something about enjoying a fresh pastry and a cappuccino while sitting on the sidewalk that feels so very European. And of course, walking there and back again makes it healthy, right?
Mostly, though, it’s the old saying: location, location, location. Maybe it’s the ukulele, but when I stand at the Wayside, I think of the Hawaiian words mauka (towards the mountains) and makai (towards the sea). From a single spot I can see the Coast Range and the breaking surf, just by turning my head. If the Lions Club hot dog trailer is there for an event, we’ll support them and grab a bite. If they’re not, the Tropics Island Grill can at least help us imagine we’re on the beach at Waikiki… perhaps bundled up a bit more.
My favorite memory, though, comes from the 2021 Christmas-tree lighting ceremony. I was there with Sugar Brosius and Steve Tackett, plus a few other members of the Salty Strings, singing Christmas carols while waiting for the big moment. At one point between songs, I heard a child run up to her mother, breathless with excitement. “Mom! Mom! Santa is coming on a real train!”
Those are some of my favorite memories; there are so many more. But how about you? What are the things you love best about living here? Let me know! I hope to hear from you and share all the things that make this such a special place.
