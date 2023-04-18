Last week’s City Council meeting discussed a range of issues, projects, and tasks that are likely to improve the quality of life here in Rockaway Beach, some immediately and others for years to come.

Repairs to the railroad crossing at the Wayside should be in process as this column comes to press. Public Works superintendent Dan Emerson noted at the meeting that he has also acquired quick-drying patch material for the many potholes in the parking areas between 101 and the rails, to coincide with the railroad crossing work.

