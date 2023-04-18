Last week’s City Council meeting discussed a range of issues, projects, and tasks that are likely to improve the quality of life here in Rockaway Beach, some immediately and others for years to come.
Repairs to the railroad crossing at the Wayside should be in process as this column comes to press. Public Works superintendent Dan Emerson noted at the meeting that he has also acquired quick-drying patch material for the many potholes in the parking areas between 101 and the rails, to coincide with the railroad crossing work.
“Properly repairing potholes requires the right temperature,” said Emerson. He explained that this is “a variety which can be used in winter but is not as durable as asphalt.” But this will let us improve the broken pavement, at the same time as the major repair to the level crossing on 1st.
Later, Council President Penny Cheek described her discussion with the Oregon Department of Transportation to extend the 30 MPH zone on the north side of town.
President Cheek received a response she called “noncommittal” from ODOT on the issue. She recommended that we write our own letters to ODOT, asking to have the 30 MPH zone extended all the way to 12th, at the north end of Lake Lytle.
“We don’t need another death out there on 101—we’ve had enough,” she said. You can send these letters to the Director’s Office, 355 Capitol St. NE, MS11, Salem, OR 97301-3871.
Another opportunity for residents to contribute involves the upcoming Salmonberry Trail Project. Extending from Washington Street to Beach Street, this will be the first segment of an 87-mile trail that will extend from Tillamook to Banks. Jon-Paul Bowles of Destination Management Advisors, who spoke to the council in February, gave a status report on this project, which will be funded by a grant from he Oregon Department of Transportation became involved and provided a grant to fund the work. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
“We see this as a path to Rockaway Beach, not a path through Rockaway Beach,” Bowles said. Our two-mile section is expected to extend from the boardwalk at the Cedar Grove through downtown and up to Manhattan and Nedonna Beach. He stressed that the engineering and technical design team is focused on the suitability of material and construction for our weather. “ODOT Region 2 staff are well-versed in our ocean climate.”
Bowles noted that the “most interesting” section of the path will be from S 3rd to N 3rd, which includes most of our downtown, allowing trail users to “get to businesses both east and west of 101.” He also said it would provide “more access to the beach and recreation sites for visitors and residents.”
Councilor Kristine Hayes stressed the importance of walkable access north of N 3rd. “There are no real sidewalks north of Upper Crust Pizza,” she pointed out. “We need to advocate for those folks, and for a safer route to school,” referring to Neah Kah Nie high school, where the Salmonberry Trail would provide a safe running surface for track and field students.
If you have ideas, concerns, or other comments, plan to attend the information and listening session, 6 PM to 8 PM on April 26, at City Hall, 276 S 101. A second listening session is being planned for May, followed by a preliminary design recommendations report on June 14.
One piece of very good news: all thirteen grant requests from the Lodging and Tourism Marketing funds have been approved. This includes requests for new signage for a number of downtown businesses, as well as a request for funds for the Rockaway Beach Library. As a board member of the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, I’ll keep you updated on what we’re doing. If you’d like to be involved, we are currently looking for more volunteers and additional board members. Drop me an email or stop in at the library.
In addition, it’s time to nominate candidates for the Grand Marshal and Volunteer of the Year for this year’s 4th of July Parade.To make a nomination, contact Laura Schmidt at info@oregoncoastevents.com, or visit the City of Rockaway Beach Web site at https://corb.us and click or tap the image to vote.
