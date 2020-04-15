Birthdays! That’s always fun!! I would like to wish a very happy April birthday to all that have a birthday this month. I have a few names I will mention, but greetings go out to all! Happy birthday Carla McGillivray, Cheryl Buxton Meyer, Nancy Geesey, Debee Moody, Brian Reynolds, Joey Kammerer, and Sugar Brosius! DID YOU SEE THAT? My birthday is on April 17th, and I just found out I am a year older than I thought I was.
Actually, both Dale and I were mistaken on our age. I guess we quit counting at 60. We found out we are elderly with the Covid 19 guidelines, and that was a shocker. We simply don’t feel old. Actually, we are closer to 70 than 60 now. Giggle, a little too close for comfort.
So, while we are quarantined, we have been really busy painting and doing yard work. But this morning I wanted to watch the last City Council Meeting. I know if you have Spectrum you can watch the meetings on Channel 4, but if you don’t have Spectrum, there are other options.
I watched it on my smart phone. I googled Jane Scott Video Productions-Tillamook County TV Online. One you are there, click on Video On Demand. There are many choices of meetings to watch, but look for the Rockaway Beach Council Meetings. If you are like us, you are pretty busy, and council meetings are low on our list of things to do, but oh my, watch them monthly. You will be amazed how hard these folks work.
As of late, several emergency meetings have not been taped, but if you are interested, contact our city hall. You can be involved. Again, a huge thanks to all that are keeping our city working. You are all awesome!
“There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.