Dale and I have gotten our Johnson & Johnson vaccines and are now waiting our 14 days and then we will venture out a bit more. We have gotten an amazing amount of work done at our cabin. We have sold, donated and gifted to family so much of our stuff. Moving from our big house to our small house forced us to clean house, and it feels really good.
One thing that has really made a difference with our remodeling has been our new doors from Bay View Door Millwork CO Inc. We are so happy with our door and they were so awesome to work with. Yes, because of the pandemic, it takes a while, but the quality is so much better than just buying an ‘off the shelf' door. We highly recommend this company. We are so thrilled with our doors.
Easter with Amber was absolutely hopping! I, the Sugar Bunny was at Simply Charming and The Little White Church, and Amber took videos and pictures. It was so much fun and both businesses had delightful surprises for the kids! All and all, a great time was had by all. We attended an online Easter service too. It isn't the same, but we wanted to be reminded of why we celebrate Easter. We are hoping to attend St. Mary's by the Sea next year. I hope you too enjoyed your holiday.
Meanwhile, at the wayside, The Merchants’ Association had 55 baskets and gave them away in 15 minutes. I am just hoping next year we can have the massive Easter egg hunt in the Phyllis Baker City Park. Now THAT is an event to remember! But for a pandemic year, we really made it special for our kids!
Years ago I wrote about one of my readers, Hal McMahan, being the oldest assistant Park Ranger at Nehalem Bay State Park. Well folks, it is time to update what is going on with ‘Hal.’ He is now the oldest member of the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue. He is the District Photographer, photographing pictures of their accidents, fires and training. He puts them on discs for the department and sends pictures to the Headlight Herald too! And Hal will turn 80 years young on June 10th. He is now taking a bit of time off because he had heart valve surgery on April 12th. Keep Hal in your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery. Take care Hal!
The Solve Spring Beach Cleanup will once again be hosted by the Rockaway Beach Lions Club. It is on April 17th from 10am-1pm. This time there are sign up links both online and on Facebook. The volunteer limit is 100. The online link is https://www.solveoregon.org/opportunity/aOC1IOOOOOQFFOTUA5. And a huge thank you to R Sanitary and Tillamook County for hauling and disposal services. The Lions Club is located at 268 S Anchor St in Rockaway Beach.
My birthday is the same day as Beach Cleanup. I have no idea what Dale has planned, but if it is anything like last year, well, I am not holding my breath. Just being with family is all I care about, giggle, or a trip to Maui...
“I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.