This is the most difficult column I have had to write. It is time to move on to my next adventure! I have loved keeping you informed of events, people and stories within our community since 2012. I have had so many people contribute to my column, and I thank each and every one of you for that. I hope I wasn’t too annoying when I messaged you five or six times for some information. I would thank each of you individually, but it would take the whole column and I would feel terrible if I left anybody out. I also want to thank all of my readers. You are the reason I have absolutely loved writing our communities fencepost column. Once in a while I got negative input, but it has mostly been positive and oh so rewarding! I will miss sharing my poetry, my side stories and knowing that perhaps I have made a positive difference. I will miss you most. Fortunately, I have a really good friend and fellow ukulele player that has agreed to take over the Rockaway Beach Fencepost. I know you will absolutely love him. His name is Scott Fisher and he too lives in Rockaway Beach. Scott will take the reins next week. See you around town my friends.
Easter Sunday and my birthday are both on April 17th this year. The last time my birthday was on Easter was in 1960. I kind of doubt it will happen again in my lifetime. But we know the true reason why we celebrate Easter and we can celebrate with like-minded folks in Rockaway Beach at our two Churches. The Rockaway Church at 400 S. 3rd Avenue will have a Good Friday Service on the 15th at 6:30pm and an Easter Service on Easter Sunday at 10:30am.
My cute little church, St. Mary’s by the Sea has a Holy Thursday: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7pm, Good Friday: Stations of the Cross and Service at 3pm, Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Service at 8pm and Easter Sunday Services 8:30 and 10:30am. Don’t forget to celebrate Jesus!
Have a joyous and blessed Easter friends!
Hi Carl and Marina in Bay City. Hope you are celebrating Oregon’s gorgeous sunsets! Sure miss the Maui warm weather!
Rockaway Beach’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday the 16th! The hunt will start promptly at noon. Where, you may ask? Why at the Phyllis Baker City Park at 341 N. Falcon Street. This is for age groups up to 12 years old. I am hoping to hop over there in my bunny costume, though they do have an official bunny.
Immediately following the hunt is a Scavenger Hunt by the Rockaway Beach Merchant’s Association. My friend Andrea told me that if you head over to the gazebo in the park immediately following the hunt, they will hand out the maps/clues. The clues will take your kids to different businesses in town where they will get a stamp on their map. Then after they get all
their clues done, they can drop their sheets off at Keller Williams (the dark grey building next to La Mota.) for the drawing, which is at 4:30. (I think I wanna play!)
Kim, at Simply Charming, is also having an Easter coloring contest for kids 10 and under. This is the same day as the egg hunt and scavenger hunt. Drop by for more details, but I do know the winner will be announced Saturday, the 16th at 5pm at Simply Charming and the prize is an Easter basket full of goodies.
Boy, as I type this I realize how much I will miss writing my column.
Okay, BINGO is back! The Lions Club, yay, has started their Bingo nights each Saturday night. The doors open at 6 and the games begin at 7pmThis is a perfect time to meet new folks in our community, residents and tourist alike.
The Rockaway Fire Department are always looking for new folks to join their department. They respond to fires, motor vehicle accidents, emergency medical services and water rescues. It is so rewarding to become a member. My husband was a volunteer as were many of our friends. These folks quickly become family. Please consider it. Contact our City Hall and you will be put in touch with all the right people.
Ohhhh, I don’t want to forget to mention the Tea Times at Simply Charming! They are now on the third Thursday of the month. So, the next Tea time is on April 21st. I do believe it begins at 5pm. It is so much fun!
Our Tillamook County Library has more than books to check out. Consider this, you can also check out telescopes, binoculars, jewelry repair kits, Wi-Fi hotspots, fishing poles, ukuleles and more!
Speaking of ukuleles! The Salty Strings Ukulele Group meets up every Tuesday from 1-3pm at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. All are welcome and any instrument is welcome. We also have ukuleles to lend out. We do ask that you be Covid vaccinated… I hope to see you there someday.
My brother is now home, but not out of the woods. Thanks for your prayers and please continue to pray. Miracles happen every day. Thank you.
The Solve Beach Cleanup is on Saturday, April 23rd. Don’t forget about cleaning our beaches. This event is also coordinated by the Lions Club.
Before I say goodbye, I want to thank the Headlight Herald for taking a chance on me and letting me live a life long dream of being a journalist. Well, I got to enjoy it for 10 years. For that, I will be eternally grateful!
“I thank you for your part in my journey.” A Hui Hou! (Until we meet again…) That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
