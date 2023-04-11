This week is a grab-bag of upcoming events, with one postponement of note. So let’s cover that first:
Meals for Seniors announced that, due to an additional required inspection by the contractor, there will be a temporary delay to the kitchen renovation at St. Mary’s By The Sea, 279 S. Pacific.
The renovation, originally scheduled to begin this week, is expected to make some much-needed improvements and updates to the kitchen, which is used three days a week by Meals for Seniors and also for their always-fun French toast breakfasts. For now, senior lunches will continue as usual until work begins. Keep an eye on the Meals for Seniors Web site (https://www.mealsforseniorsrockawaybeach.org/), or call (503) 317-8967 to find out more.
Also, a special thanks to the folks at The Beach Bite, who have offered to be the take-out spot for Meals for Seniors once construction begins, and as always to Teri Bruneau and John Garcia for their continued efforts in keeping this vibrant resource going for Rockaway Beach.
Now for a much-needed bit of road repair: Samuel Aldridge, superintendent of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, informed Rockaway business owners that work will be proceeding on the South 1st Avenue railroad crossing, beginning the week of April 17th.
“This work is the result of a partnership between Oregon Coast Scenic railroad and the City of Rockaway Beach that will see over 200ft of track replaced, and the railroad crossing at S. 1st avenue replaced with upgraded rail, a concrete panel surface, and new asphalt approaches,” writes Aldridge. “The result will be improved safety, a more attractive aesthetic for the area, and a smoother ride for vehicles over the crossing.”
Since the Wayside is the “living room” of Rockaway Beach, this is great news. Whether you’re showing up for the Fourth of July fireworks, waiting for Santa to arrive for the Christmas Tree lighting, or just picking up some of Ronnie Duckworth’s barbecue at Joe’s Snacks & Beer, cleaning up the crossing is going to make life a little easier.
A map included with the letter illustrates the parking area that will be closed during construction. The section of off-street parking from S. 1st north through the entrance on southbound 101, roughly across from The Sea Breeze, will be closed for a few days longer while the project wraps up. And I’m sure Rockaway merchants are grateful to the OCSR and the City for waiting till after our busy spring break to set up the closure and construction.
A little farther out comes notification that the Chamber of Commerce is putting in motion the plans for a Farmers’ Market at the Wayside. Running Thursdays from May 11th through September, this is hoped to bring regular vendors, especially local farmers and other food providers. I’d love to see Food Roots NW set up a booth there with produce from some of their members. If nothing else, I’ll have to drop them a line to have the Rockaway Farmer’s Market added to their calendar.
The Rockaway Renaissance Artists have been selected as the art subcommittee for the Chamber and will be providing volunteers to help set up and take down the Chamber’s booth. In addition, they will have their own booth, displaying art works produced by members. The Chamber has also invited Rockaway Renaissance Artists to provide photos of art works and installations to use in the flyers for the Farmers’ Market.
One other exciting piece of news: the Chamber is currently contacting other Rockaway businesses for the possibility of having a Renaissance Artist create a mural for them, as a way of bringing more art to the city. Renaissance member Jill Collar recently completed a charming sea-life mural for Grumpy’s, complete with sea turtles, clown fish, and an adorable purple octopus. (Here’s a Fencepost Flashback: who else recalls the purple octopus Greek restaurant in downtown Portland?)
Several Renaissance Artist members have experience doing murals for various businesses and organizations. If this appeals to you, contact the Chamber (in the red caboose) or Rockaway Renaissance Artists, who meet Wednesday afternoons at the Nea Kah Nie district office, 504 N. 3rd Avenue.
