Well, we have been voted off the island. As I begin my column, we are packing to fly back home from Maui three weeks early. If we don’t leave now, we would have to stay for months in our Ohana. No walks, no swimming, no nothing. All will be closed down tomorrow. My biggest worry is getting on a plane with all the folks in close quarters, but I will be masked, gloved and carrying hand sanitizer.
With all the bad news, from a lot of negative folks on Facebook, I am looking for ‘happy news,’ so feel free to email me with your positive news. I got the idea from Neil and Kathy Worf. They shared a story with me about their friend, a lady named Mary Erwet, that lives in Nedonna Beach. (By the way, her husband’s name is Dan.) Anyway, she has been busy sewing face masks and then giving them away to all support people. “Doing a little bit of good here and there makes everything a little bit better, everywhere.” (And perhaps you can be an inspiration to others.) Thanks Neil and Kathy for the happy news. Keep these stories coming folks!
Happy April Fools Day. I am not feeling naughty today, so I will leave the tricks up to you.
I have mentioned in my column before that Dale, Amber and I have had part time homes in Tillamook County for about 42 years. We have been talking about fond memories throughout the years, and thought this a good time to reminisce about happier times. The girls at ‘The Float’ ice cream parlor introduced us to Jim Blanton and Lori E. Slatter of Banjo 2 in 1993. They performed all over Tillamook County and throughout the Pacific Northwest. They had several CD’s out and we still listen to Banjo 2 Christmas every year. In Rockaway you would listen to them outside of businesses, Volunteer Appreciation Parties at The Float, Bonfires on the Beach with the Parks and Recreation Department and our July 4th parade. The music was silenced with the passing of Jim in later years, but oh, the memories are forever in our minds.
Don’t forget to thank a first responder and emergency service worker. They are our guardian angels right now.
“Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.” Stay home and be safe my friends. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.