Memories are protective, constantly working to edit our personal and social histories. Memory experiments have shown that our recollections, our remembered events, are shifting scenes. Each one is re-adorned with new elements when they come unbidden into our thoughts. Tidbits are added or discarded, and memories re-etched to fit our current self-image and life needs.
This may sound like we’re all a pack of liars, but most of these editorial changes are uninvited and unconscious, though universally experienced. That’s why many eyewitness accounts, so reliant on memory, sometimes convict innocent people and acquit guilty people.
In September 2018, US Senate Judiciary Committee hearings were held to consider Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the US Supreme Court. Late in the hearings, Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford was brought in and testified against Kavanaugh’s nomination. She claimed that one night thirty-six years earlier at a college party, a fellow student, Brett Kavanaugh, had tried to rape her. Her entire demeanor throughout her testimony radiated honesty, careful reflection, and refusal to be led into over-dramatization. Her testimony was compelling. Very clearly, she was telling her truth.
She earned a Ph. D, is an experienced research psychologist, and is knowledgeable about the flawed nature of our memories. She readily admitted that some elements of her memory related to the incident in question were no longer accessible to her. Also, she had never wanted to testify publicly, but had tried to communicate quietly and privately with Congress a couple of months earlier regarding her concerns about Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
After her testimony, her credibility and career have been trampled on by powerful but feckless Senators in hot pursuit of their own interests. Clearly, she has memories of a traumatic experience that happened to her many years earlier. Was it really Kavanaugh who tried to rape her, or was it someone else whose identity her memory replaced with that of Kavanaugh? Several times during earlier years she had told this same story to her husband, to a few close friends, and a therapist, mentioning Kavanaugh by name. That was at a time before he had ascended the federal courts’ food chain and entered into the public eye.
Judge Kavanaugh’s counter-testimony was also convincing, though highly emotional and overwrought, asserting he had been wrongly accused. His testimony had the quality of truth about it. But had his own memory long ago papered over a destructive act from his youth to allow him to have a good opinion of himself as an adult and a judge?
Researcher Karim Nader showed strong evidence that having a past event pop into our head, makes it vulnerable to change in those same moments we remember it prior to replanting it in our mental memory files. Other memory researchers have validated his findings and expanded them. Memory can paper over the experience of how we were bullied or abused, how we lied and hurt someone, or embellish how we first fell in love. By far the greater part of these are not dishonest acts, but only tweaked protective actions which contribute to our definitions of who we are, and help us mature and redefine ourselves.
Regardless of our personal opinions about Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh, we know with certainty that physical domination of women by men has been widespread throughout history and it continues with the same frequency today. Acknowledging the facts of human history and hearing the stories of the “#me too” movement, it is necessary that when a woman tells of abuse by a particular man, she should be believed until her testimony is shown to be false.
Nothing in Dr. Ford’s past indicates she would lie to ruin a man’s career. What could she gain: more death threats than she and her family have since then received?
As for Judge Kavanaugh, he had everything to gain by denying any involvement or knowledge of that past attack. To give even a hint of possible guilt, would have ended his career. In a calculated bow to Ford’s honesty, he acknowledged her traumatic event may well have happened, but said it was not him that carried out the attack. Did he need to forget that attack, and in preceding years paper over it to allow him to develop a better opinion of himself?
We’ll probably never know the truth, though most people already have decided their own version based purely on their personal and political preferences. We all have our preferences and our own flawed memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.