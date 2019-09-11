September 14th, at 1:00 p.m. the Garibaldi Museum will be hosting a presentation and book signing by author Bruce G. Walker for his book “Post Cards from the Oregon Coast.” It’s a history of the people who lived it and told of their adventures through postcards. As many communities back in the early 20th century could only be accessed by boat, Mr. Walker will tell about how there was communication between communities through postcards. Light refreshments will be served. If you haven’t been to this jewel of a museum here in Garibaldi, this would be a great opportunity. Their hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Monday until the end of October. For more information, contact the museum at 503-322-8411.
Don Best also has his beautiful photographs on display at the museum during the month of September.
Speaking of postcards, Steve Rounds was recently promoted to the Postmaster position in Garibaldi. He has been a clerk at the office since November 2013. Welcome Steve to his new position!
The Lions Fish Fry on September 1st was a great success thanks to Joe Watkins who supplied the fish; The Spot donated the bounty, Kelly Barnett donated time to filet it and Kevin O’Neill donated time to help process it. The Old Mill graciously allowed us to use their facility. Duyk Farms in Cornelius donated some beautiful corn. Thanks to all the volunteers: Patty and Butch Moore, Larry Warnock, Eli and Sean, Jake Rzuczek, Mark Riggs, Pete Peterson, Jeff Coon, Karna Inman, Lori Craig, and Terena and Justin Haylett. Things just don’t happen without volunteers, the people who support us, and the merchants who let us hang flyers.
Don’t forget – the Food Pantry is open this Friday (Friday the 13th) from 10 a.m. to noon at God’s Lighthouse on 8th and Highway 101.
Friday the 13th has been considered an unlucky day according to Western superstition since the 19th century. October 13, 1307 was the date Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of the Knights Templar, and this suggested origin of the superstition may not have been formulated until later. Other European countries have different days of the week as unlucky. Spanish-speaking countries and Greece consider Tuesday the 13th unlucky dates due to devastating battles on those dates that give strength to that belief. Start a new tradition and enjoy prosperity and good luck this Friday.
