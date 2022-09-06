Judy Riggs

The last Night Market at the Port event tent marked the end of the season. I went with Sharon Fultz and Brenda Madesh Burgi, and we joined Laurie Wandell and Barb Camus. Lots of food items and crafts and the food truck from the Portside Bistro. Port staff Laura Schmidt and Sarah Robinson Reeves and Port Manager, Mike Saindon, were on hand to ensure everything went smoothly. Thanks to the Port for bringing a fun series of events for the community.

Karen from the Garibaldi Bay Market called to let me know that the EBT/SNAP benefits are now being accepted at the local store. It was a long approval process after the change of ownership, but they are now up and running so feel free to use this benefit locally. Also, look for their daily soup and meal specials! Crystal has been hard at work in the deli to come up with some tasty offerings, which are also featured on the FB page Garibaldi Bulletin and Memories.

