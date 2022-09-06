The last Night Market at the Port event tent marked the end of the season. I went with Sharon Fultz and Brenda Madesh Burgi, and we joined Laurie Wandell and Barb Camus. Lots of food items and crafts and the food truck from the Portside Bistro. Port staff Laura Schmidt and Sarah Robinson Reeves and Port Manager, Mike Saindon, were on hand to ensure everything went smoothly. Thanks to the Port for bringing a fun series of events for the community.
Karen from the Garibaldi Bay Market called to let me know that the EBT/SNAP benefits are now being accepted at the local store. It was a long approval process after the change of ownership, but they are now up and running so feel free to use this benefit locally. Also, look for their daily soup and meal specials! Crystal has been hard at work in the deli to come up with some tasty offerings, which are also featured on the FB page Garibaldi Bulletin and Memories.
It is especially important to support our local merchants during the off season to keep them around all year. It has always surprised me how many locals haven’t visited some the businesses in town. Take an afternoon and check them out and meet the owners. Be a tourist in your own town.
The next two Food Pantry days will be this Friday, September 9th, and two weeks later on September 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until noon behind God’s Lighthouse Church. Be sure to mark your calendar! We were pleased to have twice the number of participants at the last Pantry Day. It is open for residents of Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, and Bay City to Idaville.
The Garibaldi Library will start offering a Game Day this Saturday, September 10th at 2:00 p.m. in the library. There will be board games, cards and more. This will continue every Saturday and is open to everyone. Try an old favorite or learn to play something new to you.
The main library in Tillamook will be holding an informational meeting called Long Term Care 101 on September 7th at 1:00 p.m. Staff from the state Office of Long-Term Care Ombudsman will discuss how to be a smart consumer, perks and pitfalls of community-based care, and resident rights in licensed long-term care to demystify the experience. To sign up, contact the Tillamook Library at (503)842-4792.
Nancy Lanyon, from Rockaway Beach, emailed me from the North Coast Communities Watershed Protection (NCCWP), a state non-profit organization that holds educational events supporting clean, drinkable water and air. Their next Zoom event, “The Truth About the Economics of Logging” will be Tuesday, September 13th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. You can sign up for this free event at www.healthywatershed.org.
We have made it through the “101 Critical Days of Summer” but we can’t let our guard down. School is starting and we need to be mindful of children waiting for the bus and walking to school, parents dropping off and picking up in school zones, and adhering to the laws following school buses. The children are our future and we need to keep them safe.
