Sometimes, it still takes a cowboy to clean up a town. Nowadays, they can be found with recruiting firms.
I recently got the chance to chat with the City of Garibaldi’s newest Interim City Manager, John Schempf. He’s quieter and more tempered than others I’ve met in his position. I gather that steely resolve was forged from 4 decades in City service, and 2 decades in the Coast Guard.
Me: “The recruiting firm brought you the opportunity, but what attracted you from Arizona to this little fishing village in the pacific northwest?” John: “I had been applying to coastal positions in California and when the call came in, we were experiencing 115 degrees for weeks in Arizona so it was an easy decision, plus I had been fully briefed on the situation in Garibaldi and thought I could help as I enjoy a challenge.”
Me: “Garibaldi’s recent political culture has solidified the city’s marker as “Crazytown.” How do you plan to stay above the fray?” John: “This is not my first rodeo or “Crazytown” and I do have a significant advantage in that I am an incoming outsider with the presumption of ignorance and neutrality. Thus, the key will be to maintain this neutral position, continue to be above the fray and duck and weave, as appropriate.”
Tickets are still available for the first annual Port of Garibaldi’s Seafood & Spirits festival. That includes single and multiday events. Personally, I’m looking forward to getting a glimpse of Dennis Cavitt in action during the VIP Seafood Dinner Experience. Partially, to see his Le Cordon Bleu training in action, but also because we wouldn’t be proper neighbors if we didn’t razz each other during important moments. I just have to remember he’s the one with the knives.
For more information, visit the https://portofgaribaldi.org/seafood-and-spirits-fest
Yes, she was at Market Night. She’s the one that made you think of the book you hadn’t yet finished reading. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Fall is in the air, kids are returning to school, and September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Now is a great time for all ages to get their library card. Access to library materials helps with learning in school and out.
“In addition to our physical holdings, we have some great databases for kids, teens and adults. Our newest database addition is A to Z World Food. Use it to explore food culture and traditional recipes from around the world. It’s a movable feast in a digital cookbook. Find recipes, ingredients, quotes, food inventions, herbs & spices, historical timelines, and more.”
Lastly, the paper has reported on the latest turnover on council, staff and now because of the ruckus, I’ve lost a planning commissioner. Since Fenceposts aren’t the place for profound political analysis, I’ll share this: Two Sundays back, the now mayor-pro tem/spouse and I bought a truck. Online. In Seattle. Because of its rare shade of blue. Really superfluous reasons.
We were trading in my old Mustang GT as part of the deal. Broke my heart, but it hasn’t gone a mile in two years because I refuse to sit the babies in the back.
The day before Bud Shattuck and I were set to drive up and get it, I took my old girl in to Tillamook for one final oil change. When I got there, they said they couldn’t do it because of a transmission fluid leak. I immediately called Bud, who was bobbin’ and weaving at the Pearl festival, and we both raced back to his garage and got the Mustang GT on the lift.
Up the lift. Down the lift. Up. Down. Up, down. Racing to the parts store. Pulling out the radiator. All to find a mangled, gnarly clamp on the hose at the cooler. We pumped transmission fluid back in, clamped it up good and tight with a new part, and buttoned her back up all ‘purdy. I took her on a test run to Manzanita and back. Bud was only 20 minutes late to Karaoke at the Ghost Hole.
Drive went smooth, as effortless as the day I bought her. ‘Pulled her in the garage, checking on her. No leaks.
11:30 p.m.: I did one final examination and one last drive around the block when I discovered the leak had returned. Bud races over to examine. We decided to sleep on it, as we were due up with the sun.
12:38 a.m.: I rented a car trailer from the U-Haul in Gearhart.
7:30 a.m.: Bud and I make the hard choice to go get the trailer and haul the old girl to Seattle with his mountain of a truck. It nearly broke me as I was hoping to ride her into the sunset.
And while the plan needed changing, and it cost more and involved more effort, in the end it made for one helluva road trip to remember, all for something that was sorely needed and 2-years overdue because of shenanigans.
As the modern-day cowboy Raylan Givens says, “Quicker you get to it, ‘quicker you get through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.