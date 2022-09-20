This Friday, September 23rd, the Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon behind God’s Lighthouse church on 8th and Highway 101. If you reside in Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City and Idaville, this is your location! If you would like to donate to the pantry, please contact the church at (503)322-3501.
June at the Garibaldi Library has been busy working on some new programs for us. Do you enjoy reading newspapers? They have some updates at the library. In addition to the bounty of other materials available to peruse while visiting the Garibaldi Branch Library, they are increasing the news holdings. In addition to online access, they’re adding the Oregonian back as a daily paper! They’ll be moving to online access for the Wall Street Journal in the near future. And, of course, they’ll continue to carry our local Headlight Herald. If you’re looking for area news that you can take with you, they also have free copies of Hip Fish, Oregon Coast Today, and The Current.
Two fun programs are coming up at the end of the month for teens and kids.
Wednesday, September 28th at 4:15 p.m. (teens can come straight from the school bus stop), there will be a book page bead making program. They are upcycling out of circulation materials to make beads for things like wristbands, necklaces, bookmarks and more. Teens can be as creative as they like with their creations!
Then on Friday, September 30th at 3:00 p.m. there will be a special “Read to a Dog” Storytime for kids. The dogs are gentle giants in training as Autism Anchoring Dogs. Come meet the dogs and read them a story!
The bakery building will be opening its doors on October 1st as “Simply Charming II” (you may know them from their business in Rockaway Beach), and they will serve donuts! I will have more details for you next week about the particulars. Inquiring minds have been asking.
There will be a “meet and greet” with three candidates running for city positions on Saturday, September 24th, from 3:00 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Garibaldi Museum. “Wine, Women, and Song” will be hosted by Laurie Wandell, Wendy Woodrum and myself. There will be beverages and appetizers provided. Come by and meet the candidates and ask them questions.
Please contact me with news and events you would like me to share.
