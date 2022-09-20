Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

This Friday, September 23rd, the Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon behind God’s Lighthouse church on 8th and Highway 101. If you reside in Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City and Idaville, this is your location!  If you would like to donate to the pantry, please contact the church at (503)322-3501.

June at the Garibaldi Library has been busy working on some new programs for us. Do you enjoy reading newspapers?  They have some updates at the library.  In addition to the bounty of other materials available to peruse while visiting the Garibaldi Branch Library, they are increasing the news holdings.  In addition to online access, they’re adding the Oregonian back as a daily paper!  They’ll be moving to online access for the Wall Street Journal in the near future.  And, of course, they’ll continue to carry our local Headlight Herald.  If you’re looking for area news that you can take with you, they also have free copies of Hip Fish, Oregon Coast Today, and The Current.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.