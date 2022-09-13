Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

Game Days have officially started at the Garibaldi Library. They have board games, card games, and more. Remember the classics? Want to try them for the first time? Play for a bit or stay for a while. It’s all fun and games.

September is also National Library Card Sign-up month! If you don’t have a card yet and you live in Tillamook County, you can get one FREE by signing up at your local branch library. Your card is a gateway to books, movies (they just got a fresh batch), music, magazines, to name a few. It gives you access to holdings, services, programs and more at both the physical and virtual branches. “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card,” said former First Lady (2001-2009) Laura Bush. She’s the wife of former president George W. Bush and daughter-in-law of former president George H.W. Bush.  Mrs. Bush is an American teacher, librarian, memoirist and author, and an advocate of health, education, and literacy in the United States.

