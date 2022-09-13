Game Days have officially started at the Garibaldi Library. They have board games, card games, and more. Remember the classics? Want to try them for the first time? Play for a bit or stay for a while. It’s all fun and games.
September is also National Library Card Sign-up month! If you don’t have a card yet and you live in Tillamook County, you can get one FREE by signing up at your local branch library. Your card is a gateway to books, movies (they just got a fresh batch), music, magazines, to name a few. It gives you access to holdings, services, programs and more at both the physical and virtual branches. “I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card,” said former First Lady (2001-2009) Laura Bush. She’s the wife of former president George W. Bush and daughter-in-law of former president George H.W. Bush. Mrs. Bush is an American teacher, librarian, memoirist and author, and an advocate of health, education, and literacy in the United States.
The Food Pantry last Friday was treated to some of the bounty of the recent Tuna Classic! There were flash frozen tuna loins donated to Tillamook County Food Bank from this successful event. There currently is a donation box at Garibaldi’s Bay Market and soon there will be a donation box at the local library branch for unexpired, unopened non-perishable items for the pantry. The next pantry date is Friday, September 23, from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
September 20th is National Voter Registration Day. If you have recently moved, or if you haven’t registered to vote since you have been here, it’s time to register. The registration forms are available at the Library and Post Office and online. October 18th is the last day to register in person at your local election office (Clerk’s Office in Tillamook at the courthouse), online, and your mail-in registration needs to be postmarked by 18th of October. For those of us without home delivery, ensure your mailing address is your post office box is extremely important as ballots have to be delivered as addressed (or they will be returned). You can check your current address and information is correct by going to the Oregon Secretary of State website at sos.oregon.gov, click on the register to vote tab, go to voting and elections to see your information.
There will be an event at the Garibaldi Museum on Saturday, September 24th from 3 to 5 p.m. called “Wine, Women and Song” to meet and ask questions of a few of the Garibaldi candidates. Hosted by Laurie Wandell, Wendy Woodrum and myself, there will be beverages, appetizers and a casual gathering to meet people in person and to learn more about the people who have volunteered to serve our community.
People like to know what’s happening in our community. If you would like me to include birthdays, anniversaries, or events, please contact me at (503)317-1533 or gijudy97118@gmail.com.
