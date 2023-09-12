Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

Garibaldi Grade School is in full swing. Elementary school K-5 started back on the 5th, and preschoolers started September 11. Now, of course, we should always be mindful of our speed going through town. Just remember we’re back to the time of year when the kids are coming in from three towns around.

The school has their Open House coming up on Thursday, September 21, from 5:15-6:15.  Families can come and hear about what the school is doing, the curriculum they are using, tour the school, etc.  

