Garibaldi Grade School is in full swing. Elementary school K-5 started back on the 5th, and preschoolers started September 11. Now, of course, we should always be mindful of our speed going through town. Just remember we’re back to the time of year when the kids are coming in from three towns around.
The school has their Open House coming up on Thursday, September 21, from 5:15-6:15. Families can come and hear about what the school is doing, the curriculum they are using, tour the school, etc.
There are no classes on Monday, Sept. 25th as it is a district wide professional development day. Elementary staff will be participating in PD around our new ELA curriculum.
I’m trying to decide which classic to read next. You know who I’m asking first. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “As noted last week, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. I invite all Garibaldians of all ages to sign up for their library card if they don’t already have one. Furthermore, let’s all use our cards this month. Think you don’t need a card because you have internet access? Think again. There are so many things that you need a library card to be able to access for free. Movies, tv shows, music, books, databases, etc. Did I mention these are free with your library card? So, whether you come in or go online, find something GREAT at your library this month – and every month.”
Lastly, this was the hardest interview I ever conducted. I had to go down the hall, through the mud room, outside, into the garage, up the stairs and into the loft where Katie Findling was taking a moment between conference calls with offices as far as 9 time zones away. And I nearly got all the answers I needed before one of our twins woke up.
Senior Account Based Manager. Married mother of toddler twins. Fire district steering committee member. Passion for quilting. And as of two weeks ago, Mayor pro tem for the City of Garibaldi. So, naturally, my first question was: “When will you finally start pushing yourself?”
Katie: “I have caffeine,” she said, evenly. “I wouldn’t say this is the exact path I had in mind when we moved here to be 6 blocks away from my mom and set down roots where three generations prior to myself had made their way. But our family has a rule: You can’t complain unless you step up and volunteer to help make something the best it can be. So, our household is a little hectic, but hopefully in a couple years our city’s finances and utilities won’t leave me anxious. With perseverance, they’re repaired in time for the kids to go to preschool. Then, I might exhale. Or we may add to our house and family. The future is fluid, and we’re in a unique place to set the tone and its direction for the future.”
Me: “What are you top three goals for the City?” Katie: “Repair finances. Audits. Utilities / infrastructure. The municipal CPA had their first opening in several months, and we’re onboarding with them now. They specialize in cities and other municipalities. We tried to get on their schedule in 2023 when the well-documented events during this time last year happened and it didn’t end up working out then. But now there’s a solid plan in place, one that targets our audits to be caught up by the end of 2024. That’s an aggressive goal, so I’m staying flexible on my expectations, but definitely it’s what we’re aiming for.
“The audits are the key to grants and financial flexibility. If we get those under control, with a couple good years of “credit repair” and with a consistent focus on fiscal responsibility and timely accounting, then bigger, federal grants are more available to us, which can better facilitate our updating our infrastructure.”
Me: “What should the City of Garibaldi expect from your time with the gavel?” Katie: “Ideally, our meetings will be calm, efficient, and productive. Our community will feel heard, without losing focus on the task at hand and staying on track.
In addition to my career and time on council, I also grew up in a family of civic duty. My parents are marines. My mother was a Gunnery Sergeant and my father, a major. My grandfather was a lieutenant colonel. I watched them serve on boards and run meetings for years. There was a Teddy Roosevelt quote in one of the offices growing up – ‘It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.’
“There’s wisdom in that, and it’s my entire attitude and the approach I’m committed to that hopefully benefits both the city and the staff who work the extra-long days in order for us to meet at night.”
God bless Teddy.
