The local Food Pantry will be open Friday, October 25th from 10:00 a.m. until noon behind the God’s Lighthouse Church on the corner of 8th and Highway 101. For questions or more information, contact the church at 503-322-3501.
The Garibaldi Museum is hosting an Adopt-a-thon for United Paws rescued cats on Saturday, October 26th from noon until 3:00 p.m. They are looking for forever homes for these lovable creatures. Yes, I am a cat person and yes, I already am the Crazy Cat Lady on my block. This is perfect timing for National Cat Day which occurs next Tuesday, October 29th. For more information, please call the museum at 503-322-8411.
Animals are great companions with their ability to calm people who are depressed or stressed. Research has shown that depressed patients were more social and depression was decreased. Alzheimer’s patients experienced decreases in depression and anger. Autistic, developmentally disabled, and patients with ADHD showed increased attention spans with pets. Two major airports, Denver International and Calgary, Canada International, have therapy pets which visit passengers in the terminals to quell the anxiety and stress of travel.
With Christmas a scant 63 days away, it’s not too early to plan to attend the Annual Garibaldi Museum Open House November 29, & 30th and December 1st.There is free admission and a huge 25% discount in the Gift Shop, which helps fund the Museum. If you are going to be in the area, please plan to attend this celebration. I know there are many locals who have not ventured over the thresh hold yet! It will be decorated for the holidays and there are many gift ideas for everyone on your list, so be sure to stop by and see this jewel of local history.
Fall is upon us in full force. Be prepared for the unusual changes in weather and plan accordingly.
