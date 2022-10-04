Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

I have been walking in the mornings with Sharon Fultz. We usually meander through the port area because there is always so much to see. We have been watching the activity at the Crab Rock Pizza building down at 604 Biak. I was driving back through the port area last week and saw their door opened, so I stopped in.

I met the owners, Bill and Theresa. They are currently living in Bay City but were drawn to the Garibaldi area and this storefront location due to the incredible view. They proudly showed me the beautiful top of the line mosaic pizza oven and how it works. Bill also showed me their incredible gelato machine which they plan to use for small, hand-crafted batches of gelato which they will feature in their restaurant. They are getting closer to being open once final hook-ups are completed. They will be serving pizza, wine, beer, and gelato: it doesn’t get better than that!

