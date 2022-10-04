I have been walking in the mornings with Sharon Fultz. We usually meander through the port area because there is always so much to see. We have been watching the activity at the Crab Rock Pizza building down at 604 Biak. I was driving back through the port area last week and saw their door opened, so I stopped in.
I met the owners, Bill and Theresa. They are currently living in Bay City but were drawn to the Garibaldi area and this storefront location due to the incredible view. They proudly showed me the beautiful top of the line mosaic pizza oven and how it works. Bill also showed me their incredible gelato machine which they plan to use for small, hand-crafted batches of gelato which they will feature in their restaurant. They are getting closer to being open once final hook-ups are completed. They will be serving pizza, wine, beer, and gelato: it doesn’t get better than that!
This Friday, October 7th, the Food Pantry behind God’s Lighthouse church will be open from 10:00 a.m. until noon. It serves residents from Rockaway Beach to Idaville. If you find you need some food assistance, or know of someone who may, please know that help is available. There are new schedules posted for this busy quarter (since there will be Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming up). For more information, call the church at 503-322-3501.
Don’t forget the Game Day every Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Garibaldi Library. All types of board games and card games to learn and play. Hone some skills - this may prove useful during power and internet outages.
Here’s another innovative event: The Garibaldi Library is partnering with Heart of Cartm to bring a Repair Roadshow to Garibaldi, Saturday October 15th, 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information, please contact June at 503-322-2100.
November 8th is going to be here before you know it. If you have recently moved and have not updated your voter registration to correct your address, or it you want to change your party designation, the deadline for registering is October 18th. You can go on-line by 11:59 p.m. on www.sos.oregon.gov; go in-person to the Tillamook County Courthouse (County Clerk’s office); or mail in a form postmarked by October 18th. Ballots are expected to be mailed out later that week and they can NOT be forwarded to your new address. Let’s hope for a great turn out this November with all the impactful issues and candidates on the ballot.
