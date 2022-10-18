The last day to register to vote or make any changes to your address or party affiliation to vote in the November election is October 18th. If you mail in the registration form, you need to ensure it is postmarked by that date. You can also apply in person at the Tillamook Courthouse at the County Clerk’s office before the close of business or online before midnight.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed out around October 19th. There is a locked drop box for completed ballots on Sixth street by the Fire Station in Garibaldi, or they may be mailed. In order for it to count, ensure your signature is on the back of the outside envelope.
The next Food Pantry will be held this Friday, October 21st, from 10:00 a.m. until noon behind the God’s Lighthouse church. For more information, contact the church at (503)322-3501.
The Tillamook County Library system is holding the annual community survey and will be available in the latter part of October. This survey provides valuable insights about our community’s priorities. Surveys will be available online and in paper form in both English and Spanish. Please take a moment to complete the survey to help the library better serve community needs.
For the fall season, they are sponsoring a Literary Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Read a book and design a pumpkin like the character in the story. This contest is open to all ages, and prizes will be awarded in the kid, teen and adult categories! Deliver your entry to any Tillamook County Library branch October 17-22nd. Voting will be done in person at the Main Branch from October 24-31st. Winners will be announced November 1st. Stop by the Garibaldi branch library for more information and an entry form.
Read to a Dog Storytime will be returning to the Garibaldi Branch Library! Join them Friday, October 28th at 3:00 p.m. These gentle giants will be here the last Friday of every month! Stop by the library anytime to learn more about Autism Anchor Dogs and the many benefits of reading to a dog.
Regular Storytimes are every Friday at 3:00 p.m. and Game Days are every Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Food Pantry donations can also be dropped at the Garibaldi Library. Ensure they are non-perishables, unopened and not expired.
Barview Jetty Store has stepped up their game with two new pizza flavors: Chicken Artichoke or Pulled Pork BBQ. You can take and bake it yourself or they can bake it for you. They also have donuts all dressed up for Halloween available. I can personally vouch for the maple bars! Stop by and check out what the store has to offer!
“In every day there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.” Les Brown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.