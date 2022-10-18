Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

The last day to register to vote or make any changes to your address or party affiliation to vote in the November election is October 18th. If you mail in the registration form, you need to ensure it is postmarked by that date. You can also apply in person at the Tillamook Courthouse at the County Clerk’s office before the close of business or online before midnight.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed out around October 19th. There is a locked drop box for completed ballots on Sixth street by the Fire Station in Garibaldi, or they may be mailed. In order for it to count, ensure your signature is on the back of the outside envelope.

