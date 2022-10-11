Teresa Freeman contacted me to let people know that Terry and Teresa Freeman and their friend and business partner Sherri Sheldon have opened Coastal Art Creations in their previous location on Third and Highway 101. They previously had their business Classy Touch Imports at that same location 22 years ago. With so many local artists winning ribbons at the Tillamook County Fair, they decided to exhibit all this fine talent for everyone to enjoy! The wonderful artwork consists of oil and acrylic paintings, pencil sketches and various other mediums in addition to metal art, wind chimes, bird houses and jewelry. More inventories will be added soon. Winter hours are 11:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Please join and like their Facebook Page under Coastal Art Creations. Stay tuned for their planned Grand Opening soon!
While you are in the neighborhood, you can check out the other local businesses and support them!
The Garibaldi Museum is featuring the best authority on Pacific NW coastal gardening, dear friend of the museum, Master Gardner and author Carla Albright. She will be signing copies of her latest book, Four Seasons in the Pacific Northwest Coastal Garden, this Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. As a reminder, ALL Sundays will grant FREE admission for Tillamook County residents. This is perfect opportunity to plan a visit and pick up Carla’s newest book.
June Ekborg from our local library reports they have a great core group of participants on their game day! Enthusiasts, the curious, and anyone who would like to join in the fun and have an opportunity to get to know some of your neighbors are encouraged to stop in on Saturdays starting at 2:00 p.m. One player has been bringing favorite games and you can too!
Have you heard of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? Through an affiliation between Tillamook County, NW Regional Education Service District, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ALL kids between the ages of 0-5 are eligible to receive a FREE book every month! This program is a great way to instill a love of reading in your child and prepare them for their future. If you’d like to learn more about this program or borrow some great books for your child, stop by the Garibaldi Branch Library. You can learn more about the program, book titles, and how they are selected by going to https://imanginationlibrary.com/usa/. What a great program for developing early reading skills.
Don’t delay in signing up for the upcoming Heart of Cartm Repair Roadshow at the Garibaldi Library this Saturday, October 15th from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Space is limited and pre-registration is required so the fixers will know what tools and supplies to bring. If you have an item, you have been meaning to repair or need help with, this is your chance and it’s FREE! It doesn’t get any better than that! For more information or to register, stop by the or contact the Garibaldi Branch Library at (503)322-2100 before Saturday.
“I’ve seen many lives limited or destroyed by living in a place where they can’t win: the past. Celebrate today and look forward. That’s where your energy matters.” Church Saufley
