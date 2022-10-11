Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

Teresa Freeman contacted me to let people know that Terry and Teresa Freeman and their friend and business partner Sherri Sheldon have opened Coastal Art Creations in their previous location on Third and Highway 101. They previously had their business Classy Touch Imports at that same location 22 years ago. With so many local artists winning ribbons at the Tillamook County Fair, they decided to exhibit all this fine talent for everyone to enjoy! The wonderful artwork consists of oil and acrylic paintings, pencil sketches and various other mediums in addition to metal art, wind chimes, bird houses and jewelry. More inventories will be added soon. Winter hours are 11:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Please join and like their Facebook Page under Coastal Art Creations. Stay tuned for their planned Grand Opening soon!

     While you are in the neighborhood, you can check out the other local businesses and support them!

