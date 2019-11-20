I need to apologize to Cape Kiwanda Community Center and Swiss Hall for some information that I wrote about for Veterans Day events that was incorrect. I apologize for any inconvenience that may have caused.
The Garibaldi Food Bank will be open Friday, Nov 22 at the God’s Lighthouse Church Food Pantry on 8th and Highway 101. Their hours are from 10:00 a.m. until noon, so feel free to come by if you are a Bay City or Garibaldi resident. For more information, please call 503-322-3501.
The Garibaldi Museum is gearing up for their Annual Christmas Open House Friday, November 29th thru Sunday, December 1st. Admission is FREE, so I challenge all those people in Tillamook County who have not experienced it yet to come and see the museum. Santa will be available Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 until 3:00 p.m. to hear your Christmas wishes. There will be refreshments and things for the kids to do. Plus, all the books and items in the gift shop are 25% off!! Lots of great Christmas gift ideas. There are two trees full of ornaments for sale as well as two tables full. There are wreaths for sale and items being raffled off, too. Plan to stop by and check it out!
Holidays can be a lonely time for some members of our community. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, perhaps there is someone you know who may be by themselves this holiday. Feel free to reach out and invite them to join you. A small act of kindness goes a long way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.