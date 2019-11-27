There are Thanksgiving events planned in the area! Parkside Restaurant will be holding a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. when the restaurant will close for the rest of the day. Reservations are necessary; please call 503-322-0035 to book your table.
Down at the newly remodeled Garibaldi Portside Bistro, they will be holding a special Sunday Brunch from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on December 1st. Save the date and for more info, call them at 503-842-9148.
Only 26 days until Christmas Eve! There are many events coming up to start the season. The annual Garibaldi Crabpot Christmas tree lighting will be held Friday, November 29th at 5:30 p.m. on the south side of Highway 101 between 3rd and 4th street. There will be hot chocolate and cookies and goodie bags for the kids. Contact City Hall at 503-322-3327 for more information.
Don’t forget the Open House at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum on Friday, November 29th through December 1st, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is FREE, there are refreshments, kids activities, there is 25% off in the gift shop, and three raffle items. Anna Rzuczek and LaDonna Perigo have gathered goodies all year and LaDonna has done a wonderful job of setting up the Christmas displays. There are trees and tables of ornaments for sale (hand-painted, glow-in-the-dark, and more). Plus, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 until 3:00. Bring the family to this free event and as I mentioned last week, I am challenging the whole town to show up for this event.
The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad has a Tree Lighting Excursion on Friday, November 29th leaving from Garibaldi at 6:00 p.m. and returning at 8:00 p.m. This will take folks from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach and back for the Rockaway Beach Tree Lighting. They also have their Candy Cane Express running each Saturday and Sunday from November 30th until December 22nd. Please visit their website at oregoncoastscenic.org for dates and tickets.
Thanksgiving is a time for reflection for all the blessings we have. We are thankful for a roof over our head and a warm, dry home but are mindful of all those who struggle with housing and are living in less than desirable conditions. We are thankful for food on the table when so many are hungry every day, most of them children and seniors. We are blessed with friends and family and remember those who are alone and isolated. We are thankful for having a job and a purpose when there is unemployment and layoffs. If you are focusing on what you do have, you may find that what you wish you had pales in comparison.
