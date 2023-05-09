Smoke up in the mountains is often cause for frantic concern, especially during these days of climate change and fire seasons. If you saw smoke up towards the top of Garibaldi on the evening of May 1st, while it might have taken your breath away, I promise you there was nothing to fear.
Garibaldi Fire & Rescue was conducting a live training exercise along the 600 block of Driftwood Avenue, just behind the school field. For a small fee, our fire department will burn a structure for those in the jurisdiction.
Unlike the emergency structure or forest fires they work to safely put out through the year, a planned burn such as the one on Driftwood Avenue involves weeks of planning before our fearless heroes gear up. These planning steps include going through the structure well in advance, and disconnecting or removing dangerous materials to make sure the burn is not only safe for the team, but for the surrounding area.
“The burn was to finalize the initial fire training for 13 new recruit firefighters from around the county,” said Garibaldi Fire & Rescue Division Chief Blake Paulsen. “The training is as close to realism of an actual structural fire in a controlled environment. [Typically,] these acquired structures are donated by citizens that want to rebuild a new modern home that meets current fire codes.”
For the structure owner, a controlled burn is often cheaper and less time-consuming than demo day.
The public is allowed to watch – from a safe distance.
For more information on how Garibaldi Fire & Rescue plans these burns, or to schedule one for your structure, contact Garibaldi Fire & Rescue at (503)-322-3635.
If you’ve ever pulled out a book from a shelf at the Garibaldi Branch of the Tillamook County Library and found a rattle or a teething ring hiding behind, it’s a sign of good luck – and might belong to my kids.
One of the greatest twin parenting joys my wife and I share comes Friday afternoons at 3 p.m. That’s when the little ones go to the Garibaldi branch of the Tillamook County Library, see their friend from Rockaway, and share Storytime with librarian June Ekborg.
With a delightful selection of books, interactive boards and coloring & drawing equipment for toddlers and children alike, Storytime has been invaluable for kids in Garibaldi, Rockaway, and Bay City. For example, my kids drew their first lines at the children’s table with the help of June and my wife.
June’s infectious energy and delightful demeanor allows her to adapt to the kids’ interests, which seem to change with the weather. One week, it is a series of books. Another week, it’s an egg-shaker dance party. And some weeks, the kids can only get through one book before the attraction of the toys is too much for them to bear.
Whatever the week, June has the same smile and affection towards the little wild things.
June tells us that there are new programs “for kids from 1 to 92” coming throughout the Summer. Keep checking back here, as well as the Tillamook County Library website, for more details.
(And, June, thank you for giving me a few minutes on Friday afternoon to breathe.)
Good news and tough news coming out of the City of Garibaldi Budget Committee. The good news is that they finished all their budget discussions in one day. Wednesday, May 3rd – appears to be a recent record for those who track such inane things. Some hard cuts, tighter allocations, and innovation born from necessity carved out the ’23-’24 budget. The tough news is that the committee couldn’t innovate a way around our water bills.
Before I continue, I note that this hasn’t been voted on yet and so isn’t official but appears likely to occur. Come July 1, the city does have programs for payment assistance and bill reductions for those who qualify. Please contact City Hall for more information.
That said, since the city hasn’t raised water rates in almost 14 years, the federal government won’t let us apply for grants for much-needed infrastructure improvement like our $800,000 deferred maintenance without first raising rates up to what they perceive to be near-2023 levels. So, starting July 2023, our base rates will likely be going up by approximately $25 a month.
But let’s not end sadly. I’d rather end with a delightful anecdote I heard during the City’s Planning Commission monthly meeting, held last week. As we were discussing the possible impact of the changes to FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Plan, Commissioner Rolland Sheldon told a story of how his grandfather could fish for salmon within Garibaldi city limits from the comfort of his own basement because of how bountiful the creeks were back then.
“Salmon Fishing in the Basement.” Talk about a perfect story title to describe Garibaldi’s days of yore.
