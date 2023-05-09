Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

Smoke up in the mountains is often cause for frantic concern, especially during these days of climate change and fire seasons. If you saw smoke up towards the top of Garibaldi on the evening of May 1st, while it might have taken your breath away, I promise you there was nothing to fear.

Garibaldi Fire & Rescue was conducting a live training exercise along the 600 block of Driftwood Avenue, just behind the school field. For a small fee, our fire department will burn a structure for those in the jurisdiction.

