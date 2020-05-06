Thanks to all those essential workers who keep us going, knowing they may be putting themselves in harm’s way by doing so.
I hope everyone is well and adjusting to this new normal. While some may look at it as a curse, others are finding new passions to explore (gardening, painting, sewing). Try to find something new and different to do or expand on things you already know and love. Get outside and get some fresh air, too. Even though the library is closed at this time, I remembered the four boxes of books my mom gave me. I have been busy reading some of them and have a box ready for Norma when they return to business. Ironically, one that I never would have picked is about a TB epidemic, and how people were put in sanitariums on the East Coast.
I made a post on Facebook regarding letter writing as a lost art. An article I read several years ago made a huge impact: a lady found her parents love letters to each other while her father was stationed in Europe during World War II. She said that she could smell the perfume/cologne on them, see the smudges where tears hit the paper, and read of their love for each other through their handwritten words. You cannot get that feeling from email or texts. How about those people who are unable to get out? Write them a few lines or send a postcard and let them know you are thinking of them. I have received a few nice notes from friends and family since we cannot visit, and even a two-line letter with drawings from my grandson. Pick up a pen and reach out to someone today. They may even write back!
Thanks to Habitat’s “Load the Truck” days for helping me get boxes of usable items to their store. They do not accept clothing or broken items; it was a great way to clear things out after weeks of Spring Cleaning. Good job, Cami Aufdermauer and her crew for some of the creative ideas they have come up with, like this event and on-line items available for purchase.
Please remember to support our local businesses when you can. These closures are impacting businesses during the beginning of their most lucrative season. Many restaurants and businesses have been available for takeout/delivery services, so please try to help them stay open if you are able.
Do not forget to cast your ballot for the upcoming election in May. There are drop box locations on the envelopes where you may drop them for faster service. Remember to sign the envelope and make it count.
While still under social distancing, there have been many meetings by call in or on the internet. If you are unable to attend on-line, a call-in feature is generally available. I watched God’s Lighthouse church service on my phone! Necessity is the mother of invention.
And even though we are tired and bored with being cooped up, please remember to be kind. I heard some people yelling “Go back home” to a vehicle in their neighborhood with out of state plates. How do we know if they have recently purchased a home here or were trying to scope out a listing? Do we know if they are here tending to sick or elderly family members? Is DMV open for business so new residents can register their vehicles here? We do not know the full story, so let us choose to be kind and show what a great place we live in.
“The historic period in which we live is a period of awakening to a commitment to higher values, a reawakening of individual purpose, and a reawakening of the longing to fulfill that purpose in life.” – Robert Fritz
